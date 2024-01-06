Cyprus Marks The Epiphany With Tradition of Blessing the Waters

On Saturday, the island nation of Cyprus was steeped in religious fervor as Greek Orthodox Christians celebrated The Epiphany, a day of significant import in their religious calendar. The event, characterized by a unique ritual known as the ‘blessing of the waters’, marks the commemoration of the baptism of Jesus Christ by St John the Baptist.

Tradition of Blessing the Waters

The centerpiece of the celebration is a tradition steeped in faith and symbolism. During the ceremony, a priest hurls a cross into a body of water, a signal for young men and boys to dive in and retrieve it. The belief is that the individual who retrieves the cross is bestowed with a blessing for the forthcoming year, a tradition that links the physical act of diving with a spiritual quest for divine favor.

Spiritual Services Across Cyprus

Religious services resonated throughout the Republic on this day. A noteworthy service was conducted by Bishop of Karpasia Christoforos at Ayia Triada in the Karpass peninsula, located in the northern region of the island. Cyprus’ President, Nikos Christodoulides, marked his presence at the celebrations in Larnaca, accompanied by Archbishop Georgios and the Bishop of Kiti Nektarios at the renowned Saint Lazarus church.

In the bustling city of Limassol, House Speaker Annita Demetriou engaged in the service at the Ayia Napa church. Post the service, the congregation moved towards the old port, a traditional site for the water blessing ritual. Other officials of note attended various services across the island, honoring this long-standing tradition and marking their respect for the religious practice.

Significance of The Epiphany

The Epiphany, beyond its religious significance, embodies a deep cultural tradition among Greek Orthodox Christians. It’s a day that merges faith with cultural identity, intertwining religious rites with community participation. The ‘blessing of the waters’ ritual, specifically, is seen as a spiritual defense against evil spirits and a prayer for health and prosperity for the year ahead, making it a key event in the Orthodox Christian calendar.

