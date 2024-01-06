en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cyprus

Cyprus Marks The Epiphany With Tradition of Blessing the Waters

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:25 am EST
Cyprus Marks The Epiphany With Tradition of Blessing the Waters

On Saturday, the island nation of Cyprus was steeped in religious fervor as Greek Orthodox Christians celebrated The Epiphany, a day of significant import in their religious calendar. The event, characterized by a unique ritual known as the ‘blessing of the waters’, marks the commemoration of the baptism of Jesus Christ by St John the Baptist.

Tradition of Blessing the Waters

The centerpiece of the celebration is a tradition steeped in faith and symbolism. During the ceremony, a priest hurls a cross into a body of water, a signal for young men and boys to dive in and retrieve it. The belief is that the individual who retrieves the cross is bestowed with a blessing for the forthcoming year, a tradition that links the physical act of diving with a spiritual quest for divine favor.

(Read Also: Cyprus Cheesemakers’ Association Reverses Measures after Presidential Meeting)

Spiritual Services Across Cyprus

Religious services resonated throughout the Republic on this day. A noteworthy service was conducted by Bishop of Karpasia Christoforos at Ayia Triada in the Karpass peninsula, located in the northern region of the island. Cyprus’ President, Nikos Christodoulides, marked his presence at the celebrations in Larnaca, accompanied by Archbishop Georgios and the Bishop of Kiti Nektarios at the renowned Saint Lazarus church.

In the bustling city of Limassol, House Speaker Annita Demetriou engaged in the service at the Ayia Napa church. Post the service, the congregation moved towards the old port, a traditional site for the water blessing ritual. Other officials of note attended various services across the island, honoring this long-standing tradition and marking their respect for the religious practice.

(Read Also: The Lifesaving Benefits of Annual Health Check-ups and Healthy Lifestyle Resolutions)

Significance of The Epiphany

The Epiphany, beyond its religious significance, embodies a deep cultural tradition among Greek Orthodox Christians. It’s a day that merges faith with cultural identity, intertwining religious rites with community participation. The ‘blessing of the waters’ ritual, specifically, is seen as a spiritual defense against evil spirits and a prayer for health and prosperity for the year ahead, making it a key event in the Orthodox Christian calendar.

Read More

0
Cyprus
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cyprus

See more
5 hours ago
Limassol, Cyprus: The Emerging Luxury Destination for GCC's Elite
The Mediterranean city of Limassol in Cyprus has seen a striking transformation in recent years. It has emerged as a favourite luxury destination for global celebrities and ultra-high net worth individuals, particularly from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The city’s significant regeneration and development have been marked by landmark projects like Limassol Marina, My
Limassol, Cyprus: The Emerging Luxury Destination for GCC's Elite
European Central Bank Approves New Chairman for Hellenic Bank
7 hours ago
European Central Bank Approves New Chairman for Hellenic Bank
Historical Documentation Center in Paphos: A Time Capsule in the Urban Landscape
9 hours ago
Historical Documentation Center in Paphos: A Time Capsule in the Urban Landscape
Reshuffling the Deck: New Faces in Political Leadership
6 hours ago
Reshuffling the Deck: New Faces in Political Leadership
Vasilis Palmas Takes Helm as Cyprus' New Defence Minister
7 hours ago
Vasilis Palmas Takes Helm as Cyprus' New Defence Minister
Pharos Arts Foundation Launches 2024 Season with Violinist Irmina Trynkos and Pianist Pavel Timofeyevsky
7 hours ago
Pharos Arts Foundation Launches 2024 Season with Violinist Irmina Trynkos and Pianist Pavel Timofeyevsky
Latest Headlines
World News
Puntland Sets Stage for 2024 Presidential Election with Formation of Oversight Committee
2 mins
Puntland Sets Stage for 2024 Presidential Election with Formation of Oversight Committee
Somalia's President Mohamud Annuls Agreement, Turkey Supports Against Ethiopian Aggression
2 mins
Somalia's President Mohamud Annuls Agreement, Turkey Supports Against Ethiopian Aggression
Supreme Court Declines Challenge to California's Flavored Cigarette Ban
3 mins
Supreme Court Declines Challenge to California's Flavored Cigarette Ban
Saudi Diplomacy in Action: Talks on Gaza and Empowering Women in Defense
3 mins
Saudi Diplomacy in Action: Talks on Gaza and Empowering Women in Defense
Capturing Democracy: Taiwan Election Photos From Kaohsiung and Tainan
4 mins
Capturing Democracy: Taiwan Election Photos From Kaohsiung and Tainan
Ahmed Adeeb's Statement Unveils Ultra-Nationalistic Faction in Maldives: A Potential Rift?
5 mins
Ahmed Adeeb's Statement Unveils Ultra-Nationalistic Faction in Maldives: A Potential Rift?
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
7 mins
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
Beyond Tourism: Strengthening People-to-People Ties in Lakshadweep Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
7 mins
Beyond Tourism: Strengthening People-to-People Ties in Lakshadweep Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
Puntland State Electoral Body Unveils List of Presidential Candidates for 2024 Poll
7 mins
Puntland State Electoral Body Unveils List of Presidential Candidates for 2024 Poll
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app