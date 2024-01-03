Cyprus Government Completes Investigation into Flooding of State Computer Servers

In an announcement that riveted the nation’s attention, Deputy Research Minister Philippos Hadjizacharias revealed the completion of a government-led investigation into a significant technology disruption that took place last year. The incident in question, a major flooding of state computer servers, occurred on the 10th of April, causing a widespread shutdown of state websites.

The Incident Details: A Water Tank Leak

The servers, situated within the finance ministry’s building, were affected by water leakage around 6:30 pm. The source of the problem was traced back to a broken pump and a leak in the water tank located in the building’s basement. The resultant flooding led to an immediate shutdown of the machines by the technicians, causing a ripple effect that brought state websites to a standstill.

The Investigation: Delay in Server Relocation

At the heart of the investigation was the question of why the servers had not been relocated to the Cyprus Telecommunications Authority (Cyta). A decision to move the servers was taken in November 2022 under the leadership of former President Nicos Anastasiades. Despite this decision, the move had not been executed by the time the flooding incident occurred, six months later.

The Aftermath: Review and Remarks

Minister Hadjizacharias, in his announcement, stated that he would personally review the investigation report and add his remarks before forwarding it to the legal service. The delay in the server relocation has emerged as a central issue in the investigation, raising questions about the efficiency and efficacy of the government’s decision-making processes.