Cyprus

Cyprus: A Model of Sustainable Renewable Energy Development

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
Cyprus: A Model of Sustainable Renewable Energy Development

In Cyprus, the movement towards a greener future is being meticulously planned and executed. The country is setting a paradigm for others with its stringent regulations for renewable energy projects, particularly photovoltaic (PV) parks. These rules aim to strike a delicate balance between energy production and environmental preservation.

Setting the Standard for Renewable Energy Projects

The Environment Department put a halt to the assessment of PV parks in February 2021, pending a strategic environmental impact assessment. A year later, in February 2022, the department issued a decisive mandate: large solar and wind parks are prohibited in Natura 2000 sites. These are protected areas for conservation both on land and at sea. Additionally, renewable energy projects are off-limits in mountainous regions, areas with distinct landscape features, and in locations requiring significant earthworks due to steep inclines.

Preserving the Environment: A Central Concern

Proximity to Natura 2000 sites further necessitates a specific impact assessment. Renewable energy projects must also demonstrate a commitment to the preservation of protected tree species. In one instance, a proposal was rejected outright for failing to protect carob trees. Local community acceptance is also of paramount importance, with community committees retaining the right to object to projects that could negatively impact their living standards and culture.

From Proposal to Execution: The Regulatory Process

Once a suitable land meeting all criteria is identified, the prospective developer must apply to the Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority (CERA) for a license. This involves submitting a proposed PV park design. Upon approval from CERA, an environmental study must be conducted addressing all relevant factors, including proximity to water bodies. The final step for establishing a PV park is securing grid connection terms from the Transmission System Operators of Cyprus, which involves meeting several important criteria.

In essence, Cyprus’ approach to renewable energy development underlines a commitment to sustainability. This commitment extends beyond just the generation of green energy to include the preservation of the environment and respect for the local community. It’s a model that other nations could do well to emulate as they embark on their own journeys towards a greener future.

Cyprus Energy
