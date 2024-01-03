Comedy Resurgence in Cyprus: Stand-Up Shows by Victor Patrascan and Hambis

In a refreshing wave of comedy resurgence, Cyprus is all set to host a series of stand-up shows that are captivating audiences with their humor and wit. Primarily held in Greek, these shows occasionally also cater to English and Russian speakers, making them a diverse and inclusive platform for comedy enthusiasts.

Victor Patrascan’s ‘Falling in Love’

Victor Patrascan, the Romanian-born comedian acclaimed for his comedic prowess since 2012, will be bringing his unique insights on love and dating to the Cypriot audience. His show, ‘Falling in Love’, is scheduled for January 29 at the Ravens Music Hall in Limassol. This performance forms part of Patrascan’s larger European tour, which has showcased his talent in numerous countries since April 2021. Tickets for this English stand-up show are priced between €10 and €15.

Cypriot Comedy with Hambis

For those interested in Greek-language comedy, Cyprus’s own comedian Hambis is set to perform his 2023 show at various venues across the country. Hambis’s show will kick off at Ravens Music Hall in Limassol on January 9, followed by a performance at Avalon Live in Larnaca on January 10, and finally at Maskarini Theatre in Nicosia on January 12. Tickets for Hambis’ Greek stand-up show are available at www.motioncomedy.com.

As Cyprus’s comedy scene gains momentum, these shows serve as a testament to the country’s evolving cultural landscape, featuring both local and international talent, and delivering laughters in multiple languages. It’s a vibrant indication of the growing popularity of stand-up comedy and its ability to bring together diverse audiences in shared experiences of humor and enjoyment.