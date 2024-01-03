en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cyprus

Comedy Resurgence in Cyprus: Stand-Up Shows by Victor Patrascan and Hambis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
Comedy Resurgence in Cyprus: Stand-Up Shows by Victor Patrascan and Hambis

In a refreshing wave of comedy resurgence, Cyprus is all set to host a series of stand-up shows that are captivating audiences with their humor and wit. Primarily held in Greek, these shows occasionally also cater to English and Russian speakers, making them a diverse and inclusive platform for comedy enthusiasts.

Victor Patrascan’s ‘Falling in Love’

Victor Patrascan, the Romanian-born comedian acclaimed for his comedic prowess since 2012, will be bringing his unique insights on love and dating to the Cypriot audience. His show, ‘Falling in Love’, is scheduled for January 29 at the Ravens Music Hall in Limassol. This performance forms part of Patrascan’s larger European tour, which has showcased his talent in numerous countries since April 2021. Tickets for this English stand-up show are priced between €10 and €15.

Cypriot Comedy with Hambis

For those interested in Greek-language comedy, Cyprus’s own comedian Hambis is set to perform his 2023 show at various venues across the country. Hambis’s show will kick off at Ravens Music Hall in Limassol on January 9, followed by a performance at Avalon Live in Larnaca on January 10, and finally at Maskarini Theatre in Nicosia on January 12. Tickets for Hambis’ Greek stand-up show are available at www.motioncomedy.com.

As Cyprus’s comedy scene gains momentum, these shows serve as a testament to the country’s evolving cultural landscape, featuring both local and international talent, and delivering laughters in multiple languages. It’s a vibrant indication of the growing popularity of stand-up comedy and its ability to bring together diverse audiences in shared experiences of humor and enjoyment.

0
Cyprus
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cyprus: A Model of Sustainable Renewable Energy Development

By BNN Correspondents

Paphos District in Cyprus Sees Fluctuating Hotel Occupancy Rates

By BNN Correspondents

A Surge in Cyprus' Retail Trade Sector: An Overview of November 2023

By BNN Correspondents

PwC Cyprus Publishes Comprehensive Tax Guide for 2024 Amidst Rising Stock Market

By BNN Correspondents

Cyprus Stock Exchange Surges Amid Banking Sector Gains and Investor In ...
@Business · 2 hours
Cyprus Stock Exchange Surges Amid Banking Sector Gains and Investor In ...
heart comment 0
YODA PLC Diversifies Portfolio with Significant Stake in Shipping Giant CPLP

By BNN Correspondents

YODA PLC Diversifies Portfolio with Significant Stake in Shipping Giant CPLP
North’s Mobile Penetration Rate Soars, Surpassing Global and Regional Averages

By BNN Correspondents

North's Mobile Penetration Rate Soars, Surpassing Global and Regional Averages
Major General Erdenebat Batsuuri Appointed as New UN Peacekeeping Force Commander in Cyprus

By BNN Correspondents

Major General Erdenebat Batsuuri Appointed as New UN Peacekeeping Force Commander in Cyprus
Cyprus Court Upholds Eight-Year Sentence in 2019 Rape Case

By BNN Correspondents

Cyprus Court Upholds Eight-Year Sentence in 2019 Rape Case
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Babies Born Simultaneously at St. Luke's Hospitals in Boise and Meridian
11 seconds
New Year's Babies Born Simultaneously at St. Luke's Hospitals in Boise and Meridian
Second Edition of Visit Qatar Kite Festival: A Spectacle of Colors in the Sky
16 seconds
Second Edition of Visit Qatar Kite Festival: A Spectacle of Colors in the Sky
Osteoporosis Treatment Evolves with Tymlos: Aluminum Leaching Concerns Partly Dismissed
27 seconds
Osteoporosis Treatment Evolves with Tymlos: Aluminum Leaching Concerns Partly Dismissed
Daria Kasatkina Triumphs in Brisbane Tennis Tournament
48 seconds
Daria Kasatkina Triumphs in Brisbane Tennis Tournament
CPI(M) Leaders Hold Back Defamation Suit Against Swapna Suresh, Raising Questions
50 seconds
CPI(M) Leaders Hold Back Defamation Suit Against Swapna Suresh, Raising Questions
Veteran's Crusade Against Suicide: Promoting the Enhanced Veteran's Crisis Line
55 seconds
Veteran's Crusade Against Suicide: Promoting the Enhanced Veteran's Crisis Line
Anambra State's Political Landscape Experiences Significant Shifts in 2023
1 min
Anambra State's Political Landscape Experiences Significant Shifts in 2023
PMK President Calls for Enhanced Social Security in Tamil Nadu
1 min
PMK President Calls for Enhanced Social Security in Tamil Nadu
RT India's Bold Advertising Campaign Challenges Mainstream Narratives
1 min
RT India's Bold Advertising Campaign Challenges Mainstream Narratives
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
19 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
9 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app