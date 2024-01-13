A Stand Against Foreign Bases: Cyprus Protests UK’s Military Presence

As the dawn of 2024 unfolds, Cyprus finds itself at a geopolitical crossroads, grappling with the contentious issue of foreign military bases on its soil. The Cyprus Peace Council (CPC) and AKEL, the country’s progressive party, have vigorously condemned the use of British military bases in Cyprus for air strikes in Yemen and the ongoing war in Gaza. These acts, they argue, dangerously expose Cyprus to the risk of entanglement in a broader conflict in the Middle East.

Imperialistic Remnants or Strategic Assets?

The British bases, seen by the CPC as lingering vestiges of colonial rule, are increasingly viewed as a violation of Cyprus’s independence and sovereignty. The CPC asserts that these bases not only compromise Cyprus’s autonomy but also contravene international law, raising critical questions about the nation’s role and responsibilities in the global community.

A Call to Protest and Solidarity

Undeterred by the complexities of the situation, the CPC has organized a demonstration against the Akrotiri British Base, scheduled for Sunday, 14 January 2024. This protest is not merely a stand against what the CPC perceives as imperialistic operations but also a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

AKEL’s Critique and Call for Peace

AKEL has joined the chorus of dissent, urging the public to participate in the planned demonstration. The party criticizes the Christodoulides government for its silence on the issue, demanding an end to Israeli war crimes in Gaza and the occupation of Palestinian territories. Advocating for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, AKEL calls for an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in line with UN resolutions.