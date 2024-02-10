Cyclone Gabrielle's Aftermath: Reviving New Zealand's 'Number 8 Wire Mentality'

One year after the devastating Cyclone Gabrielle, New Zealand's once-celebrated 'number 8 wire mentality' has seemingly eroded, leaving a trail of frustration and disillusionment in its wake. In the small farming community of Wairoa, located on the east coast, one third of the homes were damaged, with many residents still living in temporary accommodations. Across the nation, around 1,600 homes remain uninhabitable, and calls for a national inquiry into the disaster's impact and the country's emergency response have grown louder.

The Worst Storm in a Century

Cyclone Gabrielle, the worst storm to hit New Zealand in a century, made landfall on February 12, 2023, resulting in 11 fatalities and causing extensive damage to infrastructure and property. With an estimated recovery cost of $14.5 billion, the cyclone exposed the vulnerability of the country's infrastructure in the face of climate change. The government has since pledged an additional $1.2 billion to build more resilient infrastructure in regional areas and has announced plans to create a national infrastructure agency.

A Tale of Two Disasters

A stark contrast can be drawn between New Zealand's response to Cyclone Gabrielle and Queensland's handling of Cyclone Jasper, which struck just weeks prior. While Queensland's 'can-do' attitude and swift government action resulted in a more efficient recovery process, New Zealand's efforts have been hindered by a mindset of 'can'ts' and over-regulation.

Reclaiming the 'Number 8 Wire Mentality'

In order to revive the 'number 8 wire mentality' and improve the country's resilience in the face of adversity, a shift in mindset is crucial. Less regulation and greater personal responsibility can empower individuals to take the initiative and contribute to their communities' recovery efforts.