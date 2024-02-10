Cyclone Gabrielle: The Birth of Category 2W and the Couple's Unwavering Fight for Home

On February 14, 2023, Cyclone Gabrielle left a trail of destruction in its wake, tearing through the quaint town of Pākōwhai in Wairoa, New Zealand. Among the many affected was the home of Ruth Spittle and Malcolm Guthrie, nestled on Gilligan Rd. The once-fertile soil that had nurtured their sunflowers and pumpkins now lay submerged under six meters of water, a cruel reminder of nature's fury.

A Home Lost, A Future In Limbo

The Category 3 zoning of their property deemed it ineligible for renovation, forcing the couple to seek temporary accommodation in Napier. Their retirement savings, once a safety net, had been swallowed up by the relentless cyclone. Now, they found themselves in a precarious limbo, yearning for a sense of normalcy and the comfort of their own home.

Advocating For Change: The Birth of Category 2W

Spittle and Guthrie, however, refused to let despair take hold. They became fervent advocates for the creation of a new zone category - Category 2W. This classification would allow them to return home, provided they could prove the existence of an effective flood warning system.

Cyclone Gabrielle: A Nation's Wake-Up Call

Cyclone Gabrielle's impact extended far beyond Pākōwhai. One-third of Wairoa's 1,500 homes were damaged, and the town's only retirement home was forced to close its doors. Nationally, around 1,600 homes were rendered uninhabitable, and 11 lives were tragically lost.