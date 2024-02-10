Curfew Lifted in Some Areas of Haldwani After Madrasa Demolition Violence

In the aftermath of the violent incidents that erupted over the demolition of an illegal madrasa in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, curfew has been lifted from some areas of the town. However, it remains in force in the Banbhoolpura area, which bore the brunt of the arson and vandalism. The Chief Secretary Radha Raturi has ordered a magisterial investigation to be completed within two weeks.

A Search for Answers Amidst the Ruins

Police are currently searching for Abdul Malik, who is believed to have constructed the illegal structure. Internet services in the town remain suspended to prevent the spread of rumors through social media. The affected areas are patrolled by the police, presenting a deserted look as the streets, shops, and schools remain shut.

Three FIRs have been registered, and five individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence. Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena stated at a press conference that the police have initiated a search for Abdul Malik, who had built the now-razed illegal structure and strongly opposed its demolition.

Unraveling the Conspiracy Theories

CCTV footage and video clips of the incidents from Thursday, collected from various sources, are being analyzed to identify the rioters. The SSP stated that the arson, vandalism, and attack on the police personnel in Haldwani were part of a conspiracy.

The magisterial probe will be conducted by Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat, who is expected to submit his report to the government within 15 days. The order limiting the area under curfew to Banbhoolpura was issued on Saturday by Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh.

The Human Toll of the Violence

Six rioters lost their lives, and 60 people were injured during the violence that took place on Thursday. Addressing the question of the deaths, the SSP clarified that no one died due to police firing. He added that post-mortem and forensic examination reports would shed light on the circumstances that led to their deaths.

According to the official order, the curfew has now been limited to the entire Banbhoolpura area, including the Army Cantonment and the area within the peripheries of the Gaulapar bypass. While the movement of vehicles on the Nainital-Bareily motor road and commercial establishments will be free from restriction, only hospitals and medical shops will remain open in the areas where the curfew is in force.

Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Law and Order, A P Anshuman, who is camping in Haldwani, reported that patrolling is continuously being done in the affected areas and the situation is under control. Sixteen people have been named as accused in the three FIRs, and five of them have been arrested. The rest are expected to be held soon.

The residents of Banbhoolpura, where the curfew is still in force, are being allowed to buy essentials from time to time. The movement of trains up to Kathgodam has also been resumed.

As Haldwani grapples with the aftermath of the violence, the human stories of loss, fear, and resilience emerge from the chaos. The search for answers continues, and the town waits with bated breath for the findings of the magisterial investigation.

The curfew remains in force in Banbhoolpura, a poignant reminder of the events that unfolded. Internet services are suspended, shops and schools are closed, and the police continue their patrols. The human toll of the violence is evident in the injured and the lives lost. Yet, amidst the chaos, there is a sense of resilience as the town seeks answers and begins the arduous journey towards healing.