International Relations

Cultural Tapestry: New Year’s Eve Traditions Around the Globe

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:33 pm EST
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe

The dawn of a brand-new year is welcomed with an array of customs across global communities, each reflecting a unique cultural richness. New York’s Times Square, for example, is renowned for its annual ball drop event, a tradition dating back to 1907. The event attracts hundreds of thousands of attendees and is televised globally, reaching over a billion people. In 2024, the event will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora and will feature performances from celebrated artists.

Traditions Beyond the Ball Drop

Concurrently, in Brazil, the New Year’s celebration takes on a different hue. Locals clad in white throng the beaches and make offerings to Iemanjá, an ocean goddess revered in Afro Brazilian religions. Meanwhile, in Scotland, the ‘first footing’ tradition holds sway. According to this custom, the first person to cross a home’s threshold after midnight is expected to bring gifts, symbolizing good luck for the year ahead.

Unique Practices Worldwide

As the globe turns and midnight approaches different time zones, the celebrations take on surprising forms. In Japan, Buddhist temples strike their bells 108 times in a ceremony designed to rid people of their earthly desires. In Greece, onions, symbols of health and fertility, are hung on doors. Filipinos turn to round objects, symbolizing prosperity, while Germans engage in a collective viewing of a classic British comedy sketch. Some Latin Americans take a stroll around the block with an empty suitcase, hoping to boost their travel luck for the upcoming year. The Danes leap off chairs at midnight, while Spaniards devour 12 grapes at each clock chime, each grape signifying good fortune.

The Symbolism of Food

Food also plays a pivotal role in New Year’s Eve traditions around the world, often symbolizing good luck and prosperity. In the American South, Hoppin’ John, a dish of pork-flavored field peas or black-eyed peas, is relished as a staple for good luck. In other regions, such as the Netherlands, oliebollen or fried oil balls are consumed, while Austrians and Germans favor marzipan pigs. Japanese people savor buckwheat soba noodles at midnight and prepare mochi rice cakes on the eve. In Italy, a traditional sausage and lentil stew accompanied by fried dough balls and prosecco is the norm. To round off, pickled herring holds the promise of prosperity and abundance in Poland and parts of Scandinavia.

These diverse practices and traditions encapsulate the human desire for renewal, hope, and joy as we bid farewell to the old and usher in the new. They serve as a reminder of our rich cultural diversity and the universal themes that bind us all, irrespective of geographical boundaries.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

