Cuba’s Santeria Priests Issue Predictions and Warnings for 2024

In a tradition that resonates deeply with the cultural fabric of Cuba, the Afro-Cuban Santeria priests or ‘babalawos’ have released their annual “Letter of the Year”—a prophetic document outlining societal and environmental forecasts for 2024. This ritual takes place in Havana’s 10 de Octubre municipality, a beacon of anticipation for millions of Santeria followers across the nation.

Blending Catholicism with Ancient African Beliefs

Santeria, a syncretic religion, fuses elements of Catholicism and ancient African beliefs brought to the island by slaves. The religion’s presence is deeply rooted in Cuban society, making the annual prophecies a significant event. The ruling deity for 2024 is Elebara, flanked by Oya.

Warnings and Predictions for 2024

The 2024 prophecy warns of potential increases in homicides, illness, and an intensifying economic crisis leading to severe shortages of essential goods like food, medicine, and fuel. The babalawos also caution about an upsurge in diseases of the lower abdomen, neurological and cerebrovascular illnesses, genetics, and skin diseases. They predict a decline in the birth rate, marital breakups, and a rise in criminal activities.

Advice for Authorities and Individuals

The Yoruba Association of Cuba, another recognized association of Santeria priests, echoes similar predictions. Their ‘Letter of the Year’ includes advice for authorities to address issues of alcohol and drug consumption, a rise in abuse of women, and abandonment of children. The association emphasizes the importance of honoring commercial agreements and commitments to avoid negative consequences. They also urged more focus on agricultural productivity and land use.

The Cuban government attributes the ongoing economic hardships to U.S. sanctions. However, these prophecies, deeply interwoven with the fabric of Cuban society, serve as a reminder of the challenges ahead and the need for unity and resilience. Santeria, beyond being a religion, is a testament to the enduring spirit of the Cuban people, their resilience, and their ability to withstand and overcome hardships.