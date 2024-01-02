en English
Cuba

Cuba’s Leap in Migratory Bird Conservation: Expanding the MOTUS Network

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
In the vast tapestry of nature, migratory birds weave a pattern of wonder and intrigue, their annual journeys capturing the fascination of scientists and wildlife enthusiasts alike. The conservation of these avian nomads, a task of global significance, has gained renewed attention due to their transnational flights. In an era where technology and ecology converge, the MOTUS Wildlife Tracking System emerges as a beacon of scientific innovation and critical conservation tool.

Tracking the Winged Wanderers

Researchers employ a blend of intrinsic and extrinsic methods to chart the migratory patterns of these feathered globetrotters. Intrinsic methods like stable isotope or genetic markers offer valuable insights while extrinsic methods, notably electronic devices, take the study a notch higher. Among these, the MOTUS System, a brainchild of Birds Canada, stands out with its network of towers that intercept signals from VHF transmitters attached to the birds. These transmitters, now feather-light, can be deployed on avians as light as 10g.

The Lure of the Caribbean

While North America boasts a dense network of MOTUS towers, regions like Central America, the Caribbean, and northern South America trail behind, warranting an expansion of these technological watchtowers. Cuba, with its strategic location and diverse habitats for Neotropical migratory birds, is the recent focus of efforts to augment our understanding of migratory connectivity.

Cuba’s Conservation Crusade

A leading laboratory has joined forces with Cuban scientists to explore migratory routes through both stable isotope methods and MOTUS VHF tags. The National Botanical Garden, south of Havana, has become the proud host of Cuba’s first MOTUS tower. This haven for numerous bird species has been the epicenter of significant scientific investigations, making it an ideal spot for the tower.

The erection of the tower, christened ‘Lourdes 1’ after Dr. Lourdes Mugica, encountered several challenges, primarily due to the lack of precedents in Cuba. Yet, it stands today as a testament to tenacity and scientific collaboration. It also symbolizes hope for more such installations, with a second tower earmarked for the Guanahacabibes Peninsula.

Resilience Amidst Adversity

The data and tagging programs at the Botanical Garden are meticulously overseen by graduate student Daniela Ventura, who has already recorded several detections of tagged species. This project underlines the resilience of Cuban conservationists who continue to strive despite increased difficulties due to the US embargo, amplifying the complexity of conservation efforts in the region.

The expansion of the MOTUS system in Cuba, with its trials and triumphs, illuminates the critical role of international collaboration in conservation efforts. It underscores the unwavering commitment of scientists and the transformative power of technology in understanding and preserving our planet’s precious biodiversity.

Cuba Wildlife
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

