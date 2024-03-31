Cuba's Holy Week Processions Banned: Díaz-Canel's Regime Cites Protest Fears

Amid concerns over potential protests, the Cuban government, under President Miguel Díaz-Canel, has prohibited several Holy Week processions across multiple cities. This move, particularly impacting Havana and Bayamo, has sparked discussions on religious freedom and the state's control over public expressions of faith. Father Lester Zayas, from the El Vedado district of Havana, expressed that the ban seems personally targeted due to his homilies, calling it a significant violation of religious freedom.

Background of the Ban

Last week, reports emerged of the Cuban regime's decision to prohibit Holy Week processions in the Bayamo-Manzanillo area, fearing the ignition of new protests. The ban soon extended to Havana, where Father Lester Zayas revealed the government's refusal to approve the Holy Burial procession, a pivotal Good Friday tradition. This decision has been interpreted as a direct attack on religious expression, with Zayas emphasizing that his sermons, while reflective of Gospel teachings, are not political provocations.

Impact on Religious Freedom

The prohibition has been confirmed in at least two other parishes in Villa Clara province, central Cuba. Father Wilfredo Leiter's account of circumventing the ban during Palm Sunday by carrying a large crucifix intended for Good Friday highlights the creative resistance by the clergy. Furthermore, the Cuban Observatory for Human Rights reported at least 936 incidents violating religious freedom in 2023, underscoring the regime's broader pattern of repressing religious practices.

Community Response and International Attention

Despite the government's restrictions, the Cuban religious community continues to find ways to practice their faith, albeit under significant constraints. Internationally, the ban has drawn criticism and calls for support for Cuba's peaceful transition to democracy. The situation in Cuba serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for religious freedom in places where the government fears the unifying power of faith among its people.