Cuban LGBTQ-Inclusive Church Breaks Barriers: Same-Sex Marriage and Adoption Now a Reality

Proudly wearing a rainbow-colored clergy stole and a rainbow flag in her clerical collar, the Rev. Elaine Saralegui welcomed all to her LGBTQ-inclusive church in the Cuban port city of Matanzas. "We're all invited. And no one can exclude us," Saralegui told same-sex couples who held hands sitting on wooden pews in the Metropolitan Community Church, where she had recently married her wife. These words and this kind of gathering would have been unimaginable before in the largest country in the conservative and mostly Christian Caribbean, where anti-gay hostility is still widespread.

Advertisment

Historical Context and Recent Changes

Cuba repressed gay people after its 1959 revolution led by Fidel Castro and sent many to labor camps. But in recent years, the communist-run island barred anti-gay discrimination and a 2022 government-backed family law approved by popular vote allowed same-sex couples the right to marry and adopt. Members of Cuba's LGBTQ community say it marked a milestone that has allowed them to embrace their gender identity and worship more freely in a country that for decades after the revolution was officially atheist. Over the past quarter-century, it has gradually become more tolerant of religions.

The Role of the Church in LGBTQ Inclusivity

Advertisment

"It's huge. There aren't enough words to say what an opportunity it is to achieve the dream of so many," said Maikol Añorga. He was with his husband, Vladimir Marin, near the altar where at a Friday service they joined other congregants taking turns to lay offerings of white and pink wildflowers to thank God. "It's the opportunity for all people to be present here," he said, "to gather and participate without regards to their gender, race, or religion." The Catholic Church in its doctrine still rejects same-sex marriage and condemns any sexual relations between gay or lesbian partners as "intrinsically disordered." Yet, Pope Francis has done far more than any previous pope to make the church a more welcoming place for LGBTQ people.

Challenges and Opposition

In December, the pope formally approved letting Catholic priests bless same-sex couples, a policy shift that aimed at making the church more inclusive while maintaining its strict ban on gay marriage. The family law in Cuba faced opposition from the country's Catholic church as well as the growing number of evangelical churches that have mushroomed across the island. Anti-LGBTQ rights demonstrations have faded since 2022. But back then, evangelical pastors spoke out from the pulpit and handed out Bibles and pamphlets in the streets.

This shift toward inclusivity within Cuba's religious and social fabric marks a significant departure from its past, offering hope and a sense of belonging to many who were once marginalized. The continued advocacy and visible support from figures like Rev. Elaine Saralegui and the broader LGBTQ community play a crucial role in ensuring that progress continues, fostering a more inclusive and accepting society for all Cubans.