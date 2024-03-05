Cuban-Ethiopian Solidarity Honored: Remembering the Ogaden War Heroes

In an emotive ceremony, Cuban Ambassador Jorge Lefebre paid tribute to the fallen heroes of the Ogaden War, marking a significant chapter in the Cuban-Ethiopian solidarity. The event, held amidst the early signs of the rainy season, celebrated the lives of 163 Cuban combatants who sacrificed their lives in the defense of Ethiopian sovereignty against Somali aggression in 1977. Lefebre emphasized the historical ties and the enduring legacy of cooperation between the two nations, highlighting the approaching 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2025.

Advertisment

The Ogaden War: A Testament to International Solidarity

The conflict's origins trace back to November 25, 1977, when Fidel Castro authorized Cuban military support to Ethiopia, responding to Somali incursions into the Ogaden desert. This decision sparked a seven-week military campaign, Operation Baraguá, named after a pivotal moment in Cuban history symbolizing the fight for independence and honor. Armed with Soviet weaponry, Cuban and Ethiopian forces successfully reclaimed over 320,000 square kilometers of territory, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to sovereignty and mutual assistance.

The Humanitarian Legacy: Beyond the Battlefield

Advertisment

Ambassador Lefebre also shed light on the profound humanitarian impact of the Cuban-Ethiopian partnership. Beyond their military collaboration, Cuba's contribution to Ethiopia extended to the fields of healthcare, education, and technical assistance. Hundreds of Cuban professionals have served in Ethiopia, and over 5,000 Ethiopians, including war orphans, have received education in Cuba since the 1970s. These efforts underscore a deep-rooted bond forged through shared values and cooperation.

A Future Built on Friendship and Solidarity

As both nations look towards celebrating half a century of diplomatic relations in 2025, the ambassador's reflections offer a poignant reminder of the sacrifices that have cemented their friendship. The legacy of the Cuban combatants and the ongoing bilateral cooperation serve as enduring symbols of international solidarity and mutual respect. This commemoration not only honors the past but also sets the stage for a future where such bonds of friendship continue to thrive and inspire.

The tribute to the Ogaden War heroes serves as a powerful testament to the enduring spirit of Cuban-Ethiopian solidarity. As these nations approach a significant milestone in their diplomatic journey, the lessons of the past underscore the importance of unity and cooperation in facing global challenges. This story of shared struggle and mutual support offers a beacon of hope for future generations, emphasizing that true friendship withstands the test of time and adversity.