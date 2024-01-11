en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cuba

Cuba Honors Celia Sánchez Manduley: The Heroine of the Cuban Revolution

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:03 pm EST
Cuba Honors Celia Sánchez Manduley: The Heroine of the Cuban Revolution

On the 44th anniversary of Celia Sánchez Manduley’s death, Cuba turned its gaze towards the revolutionary heroine, commemorating her legacy as a pivotal figure in the country’s insurgent history. Prominent Cuban leaders, including President Miguel Díaz-Canel, paid homage to her contributions to the revolutionary cause and her role as the first female guerrilla fighter of the Rebel Army.

A Revered Revolutionary

Sánchez is remembered for her tireless efforts alongside Fidel Castro during the guerrilla campaigns in the Sierra Maestra mountain range. Her dedication to preserving the history and ideals of the revolution went beyond the battlegrounds, significantly influencing the development of Cuba post-revolution.

Esteban Lazo, President of the National People’s Power Assembly, and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, both esteemed Sánchez for her human quality and commitment to the people she fought with. They fondly referred to her as the ‘most autochthonous flower of the Revolution’ and the ‘heroine of the mountain and plain’.

Heroine of the Mountain and Plain

In her role as the first guerrilla fighter of the Rebel Army, Sánchez was not just a soldier; she was a beacon of hope for her comrades. Her concern for others and her human quality, highlighted by Prime Minister Marrero, underscored her image as the godmother of all old guerrilla fighters.

Legacy Beyond the Battlefield

After the revolutionary victory on January 1, 1959, Sánchez continued to serve her nation, executing major projects that shaped the course of Cuba. Her significant contributions extend beyond the revolution, touching the realms of education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Celia Sánchez Manduley is deeply revered in Cuba for her role before and after the revolutionary victory. Her life and contributions make her one of the most emblematic figures in the nation’s revolutionary history, a legacy that continues to inspire Cubans today.

0
Cuba History
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cuba

See more
1 hour ago
Cuba Demands Closure of Guantanamo Naval Base and Return of Territory
Marking 22 years since the initiation of detainees’ arrival at Guantanamo Bay, the U.S. military base in Cuba, the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, has called for its closure and the return of the territory to Cuba. This U.S. military base, as proposed by the George W. Bush administration, operates outside the normal jurisdiction of
Cuba Demands Closure of Guantanamo Naval Base and Return of Territory
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
2 hours ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
2 hours ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
2 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
2 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
2 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Assistance to Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion
10 seconds
UK Pledges Over $3 Billion in Military Assistance to Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion
300,000 Poles Protest Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
1 min
300,000 Poles Protest Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
Manchester City Secures Vital Win Against Newcastle with De Bruyne's Impact Off the Bench
2 mins
Manchester City Secures Vital Win Against Newcastle with De Bruyne's Impact Off the Bench
Ram Mandir Movement and India's 2024 Elections: A Deep Dive
2 mins
Ram Mandir Movement and India's 2024 Elections: A Deep Dive
Katie Price Unveils Largest Tattoo Yet Amidst Plans for Further Cosmetic Surgery
3 mins
Katie Price Unveils Largest Tattoo Yet Amidst Plans for Further Cosmetic Surgery
Kamandal vs Mandal: The Political Resonance of the Ram Mandir Movement
3 mins
Kamandal vs Mandal: The Political Resonance of the Ram Mandir Movement
EU's Silence on Donald Tusk's New Illiberal Turn in Poland Raises Questions
4 mins
EU's Silence on Donald Tusk's New Illiberal Turn in Poland Raises Questions
A Dietary Solution to Anxiety: Insights from Dr. Uma Naidoo's 'Calm Your Mind with Food'
4 mins
A Dietary Solution to Anxiety: Insights from Dr. Uma Naidoo's 'Calm Your Mind with Food'
Vermont Trooper's Heroic Rescue; Pro-Palestine Rally in Indonesia Reflects Global Concern
5 mins
Vermont Trooper's Heroic Rescue; Pro-Palestine Rally in Indonesia Reflects Global Concern
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app