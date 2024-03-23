Celebrating Abuelas: Cuban American Women Share Culinary and Comedic Heritage on TODAY

On NBC's "TODAY" show, Cuban American women showcased how their grandmothers, or abuelas, have profoundly influenced their lives, blending humor and culinary traditions to honor their heritage. Actor and producer Jenny Lorenzo transformed her childhood memories into a widely celebrated alter ego, "Abuela," captivating a large online audience with relatable content that brings laughter and nostalgia. Meanwhile, chef Ani Mezerhane and lawyer Cristina Bustamante created Abuela’s Cuban Counter, a digital space dedicated to sharing authentic Cuban recipes passed down from their grandmothers, connecting a community through food and tradition.
