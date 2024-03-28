Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Funds Restoration of Historic Jeddah Buildings

RIYADH - Several historic buildings in Jeddah, on the verge of collapse, have been revitalized in a significant cultural preservation effort personally funded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The initiative, part of the Ministry of Culture's Historic Jeddah restoration program, has successfully preserved over 600 buildings, including ancient mosques and marketplaces, with a personal donation of SR50 million ($13.3 million) from the crown prince.

Preserving History and Heritage

The restoration of these architecturally significant structures, some dating back 500 years, was meticulously undertaken by five specialist companies under the experienced supervision of historic building preservation technicians. This effort aligns with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's directives to maintain the district's unique design and distinctive urban characteristics, ensuring that the rich history and cultural significance of the area are preserved for future generations.

Cultural Exchange and International Recognition

Furthering its commitment to cultural preservation and exchange, Saudi Arabia has been named the guest of honor at several international book fairs, including the Beijing International Book Fair. This participation underscores the kingdom's efforts to promote dialogue, friendship, and cooperation in literature, culture, and the arts on a global scale. The initiative not only highlights Saudi Arabia's heritage and knowledge but also fosters cultural dialogue and enhances bilateral relations with countries like China.

Environmental Initiatives and Climate Cooperation

In parallel to cultural preservation efforts, Saudi Arabia is actively engaging in environmental initiatives and climate cooperation, as demonstrated by the contributions of the State Properties General Authority and discussions on climate action between Saudi and Azerbaijani ministers. These actions reflect the kingdom's commitment to sustainable development, afforestation, and addressing the challenges of climate change, aligning with global efforts towards a greener future.

The preservation of Historic Jeddah and Saudi Arabia's active participation in cultural and environmental initiatives exemplify the kingdom's dedication to safeguarding its rich heritage while embracing global cooperation and sustainability. These efforts not only honor the past but also pave the way for a future where culture, environment, and international relations are intertwined, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of Saudi Arabia's contributions to the world.