Cross River Governor's Phone Number Compromised: Public Warned of Scam Messages

In an unsettling turn of events, the phone number of Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has been compromised by cybercriminals. The hackers have exploited this breach to send unsolicited messages seeking financial assistance to unsuspecting individuals.

A Breach Uncovered

The public was alerted to this alarming development through a statement released by the Governor's Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, on Sunday. According to Ogbeche, one of the Governor's mobile numbers was infiltrated by hi-tech criminals in the early hours of February 11, 2024.

Since the breach, the hackers have utilized the compromised number to advance their nefarious activities, attempting to scam unsuspecting individuals by soliciting financial aid under the guise of the Governor.

A Call to Public Vigilance

Emmanuel Ogbeche has urged the public to exercise extreme caution and disregard any such messages purportedly from Governor Otu. He emphasized that the hacked number has been secured and that relevant security agencies are working diligently to apprehend those behind this obnoxious act.

A Struggle Against Cybercrime

This incident underscores the increasing threat of cybercrime, even to high-profile individuals. As technology continues to evolve, so do the methods employed by cybercriminals. This event serves as a stark reminder of the importance of digital security in today's interconnected world.

While the relevant authorities work to resolve this issue, it is crucial for the public to remain vigilant and skeptical of unsolicited messages requesting financial assistance. By doing so, we can collectively combat the scourge of cybercrime.

Governor Bassey Otu's office continues to cooperate with the security agencies in their investigation, ensuring that those responsible for this breach are brought to justice swiftly.

In the face of such incidents, it is essential to remember that awareness and vigilance are our best defenses against cybercrime. Let us all contribute to creating a safer digital space for everyone.

As the investigation into the breach of Governor Bassey Otu's phone number continues, the public is reminded to stay alert and report any suspicious messages to the relevant authorities. By working together, we can help protect ourselves and others from the harmful effects of cybercrime.