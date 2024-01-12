Zambratija Boat: A Testament to Ancient Shipbuilding Prowess

In a remarkable testament to ancient shipbuilding prowess, the Zambratija boat, believed to be the oldest entirely hand-sewn vessel discovered in the Mediterranean, is set to embark on a journey by land to France for conservation. Unearthed from the Adriatic seabed off Croatia’s coast, this vessel hails from between the late 12th and 10th century BC, marking it as a significant archaeological find.

Ancient Maritime Legacy

Renowned underwater archaeologist Ida Koncani Uhac, who led the research efforts, considers the Zambratija boat a prototype of the 64 sewn boats discovered in the region thus far. Originally spotted by a local fisherman near Istria’s Zambratija village, the boat was found 150 meters from the shore and 2.5 meters underwater – a location that played a crucial role in its preservation. The anoxic burial environment curtailed bacterial growth, thereby safeguarding the remains.

Relic of Histri Tribe

Originally about 10 meters long, only a third of the boat has survived the test of time. Initially, the discovery was mistaken for a Roman-era vessel, but radiocarbon dating later confirmed it to be much older. The Zambratija is believe to have served the Histri tribe for swift coastal travel or piracy, offering a glimpse into the tribe’s maritime activities.

Vegetal Fibre Construction

The boat’s construction is as unique as its history. Crafted using vegetal fibres, likely from the Spanish broom plant, the Zambratija reflects the advanced shipbuilding technology of Istria’s ancient inhabitants. Following a meticulous recovery operation in July, the remains were transported to a museum hangar for cleaning and desalination. The next phase of its conservation will occur at the Arc-Nucleart research laboratory in Grenoble, France.

Once conserved, the Zambratija boat is expected to return home for public display. As per Koncani Uhac, the level of intricacy involved in constructing such a vessel equates to that of building a spaceship today, thus underscoring the exceptional skills of ancient shipbuilders.