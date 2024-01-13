en English
Croatia

Sustainable Tourism Takes Center Stage in Split-Dalmatia County

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
Sustainable Tourism Takes Center Stage in Split-Dalmatia County

The sustainability of tourism has become a focal point for the Split-Dalmatia County, as its tourist board director, Ivana Vladović, underlines the significance, challenges, and opportunities it presents. In a region with a rich history of self-sustaining practices, the need to uphold authenticity while adapting to evolving tourism trends is of paramount importance.

Preserving the Authentic Dalmatian Way of Life

Vladović draws attention to the fact that modern tourism practices have inadvertently led to a loss of intimate contact with guests and a dilution of the traditional Dalmatian way of life. The historic practice of using outdoor solar water heaters and preparing homecooked meals are examples of the region’s self-sustenance. She advocates for a shift in perspective, where tourism offerings need to be amended to preserve these authentic experiences.

Empowering Destinations for Sustainable Tourism

The new Tourism Act serves as a beacon of hope, empowering destinations to take the reins of their sustainable tourism development. Vladović emphasizes the crucial role of local communities, ministries, and entrepreneurs in this collective effort. The transformation towards a green future is not only about amending laws, but it requires a shift in mindset and dedicated education to foster sustainability.

Sustainable Tourism Initiatives in Action

The region’s commitment to green tourism is evident in the innovative initiatives it has undertaken. The Green Line bus service, intentionally designed to redistribute tourists towards rural inland Dalmatia, showcases the beauty of the region’s lesser-known areas. The Dalmatian Brunch, another notable initiative, aims to promote authentic local cuisine and establish a direct connection between restaurants and family farms. It’s a strategic effort to reduce the burden on Split and enhance the rural areas, providing new and differentiated experiences to tourists.

Moving Beyond Tourist Numbers

One of the critical shifts Vladović advocates for is moving away from measuring success by tourist numbers alone. Instead, the focus should be on providing high-quality experiences and ensuring that tourism growth aligns with the principles of sustainability. Vladović’s vision for a sustainable tourism future reflects a broader narrative about the importance of balance, cooperation, and long-term thinking in tourism development.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media.

