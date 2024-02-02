EIB Invests in Croatian Railway Sector with 400 Million Euro Loan

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has extended a hefty 400 million euro loan to Croatia, signifying the largest ever backing of the country's railway sector by the financial institution. This significant investment is targeted towards the modernization and expansion of Croatia's railway network and rolling stock, part of a broader EIB initiative that totals to 900 million euros in approved loans.

Ambitious Plans for Railway Revamp

The funding will support a string of investments that cumulatively amount to approximately 2.6 billion euros. This ambitious plan aims to overhaul the Croatian railway system, fostering safer, faster, more efficient, and environmentally friendly transport solutions for the country's residents. The European Investment Bank's contribution is a decisive step towards realizing this vision.

Multiple Sources of Funding

While the EIB's support is substantial, it is not the only source of funding for this expansive project. The remaining investment funds are set to come from European Union sources and Croatia's own national budget. This pooling of resources underscores the shared commitment to progress and sustainable development.

The EIB's decision to back Croatia's railway sector aligns seamlessly with the European Union's broader objectives to promote sustainable transport. This move is reflective of a growing recognition of the role of public transport in ensuring a greener, more secure future. At the national level, the responsibility of executing the network improvements rests with the railway infrastructure entity, Hrvatske Zeljeznice Infrastruktura (HZI). Concurrently, the acquisition of new rolling stock will be overseen by the national passenger train company, Hrvatske Zeljeznice Putnicki Prijevoz (HZPP).