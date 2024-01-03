Croatia’s HAC Announces Tender for Second Bridge to Krk Island

In a strategic move to streamline traffic and bolster tourism, Croatia’s state-owned Hrvatske Autoceste (HAC) has launched a public tender for the design and project documentation of a second bridge connecting the mainland to the island of Krk. The project, valued at approximately 600,000 euros, aims to alleviate the increasing traffic flow, particularly during the peak tourist season. The new 850-meter bridge will be constructed within the Omisalj municipality, adjacent to the existing bridge.

Comprehensive Infrastructure Development

The proposed infrastructure development plan is not limited to the bridge alone. It also includes an access road to integrate with the A7 motorway, a road junction, a 900-meter viaduct, an approach road to Krk’s airport, and a 740-meter tunnel. Cumulatively, these projects span a total of seven kilometers. The plans align with the urban plan of Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, ensuring regional coherence and seamless integration into the existing infrastructure.

Timeline and Project Scope

Interested parties are required to submit their bids by January 29, with the comprehensive project expected to reach completion within three years. The proposed bridge will be dual-level, catering to both road and rail traffic. It will extend to the new port terminal in Omisalj, enhancing the region’s logistic capabilities. Once the new bridge is operational, the existing Krk bridge will continue to function, albeit with significantly reduced traffic.

The Island of Krk: A Strategic Location

The island of Krk is not just a significant tourist destination, it also houses a crude oil and oil products terminal managed by Janaf, along with a liquefied natural gas terminal. The construction of the new bridge and its accompanying infrastructure will undoubtedly boost the island’s economic prospects and further its appeal as a tourist hotspot.