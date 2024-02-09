Critical Referenda to Secure Resources for Delaware Schools: Menomonie and Pine City Face Decisive Votes

On February 20th, the School District of the Menomonie Area in Delaware faces a crucial decision. A recurring operational referendum, if approved, would add $4.2 million to the district's revenue limit for the upcoming school year and beyond. This one-time increase is vital to securing resources for the district, emphasizing the critical role of school referenda in Delaware's educational systems.

The Role of the Referendum

School referenda are essential mechanisms for Delaware schools to obtain the resources they need to provide quality education to all students. Overseen and enhanced by the Secretary of Education, these votes directly impact the ability of schools to deliver on their mandate.

Pine City School District's Special Facility Referendum

The Pine City School District is also holding a special facility referendum election on Tuesday. The first ballot question includes essential repairs for the elementary school, long-term facilities maintenance for seven years at the high school, and completion of the ALC project.

Securing Resources for a Brighter Future

The upcoming referenda in Menomonie and Pine City School Districts highlight the significance of these votes in securing resources for Delaware's schools. As Dr. Brown emphasizes, "Every vote counts."\