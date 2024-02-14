Crisis at Port of Mombasa: Dock Workers Union Threatens Strike Over COVID-19 Safety Measures

At the bustling Port of Mombasa, a storm is brewing. The Dock Workers Union, a formidable force, has drawn a line in the sand. Their demand? Better safety measures to protect their members from the relentless onslaught of Covid-19. If their plea falls on deaf ears, they promise to grind operations to a halt.

The port, a critical cog in Kenya's economic wheel, has reported seven positive cases so far. A number that sends shivers down the spine considering the close-knit nature of dock work.

A Crisis in the Making

The port, a hive of activity under normal circumstances, is now a hotspot for the virus. It accounts for over 30% of the Covid-19 cases in Mombasa County. The Union alleges that the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) management has only implemented 30% of the Ministry of Health's directives to curb the spread of the virus.

The workers, caught in the crossfire of duty and health, are left with little choice. Their cry for help is a desperate attempt to preserve their lives and those of their loved ones.

A Defiant Stand

The Union's threat to disrupt operations is not an empty one. If push comes to shove, they are ready to bring the port to its knees. The potential ripple effect could be catastrophic, impacting not just Mombasa, but the entire nation.

The acting MD of KPA, Rashid Salim, has defended the Authority. He claims that a number of measures have been put in place, including online cargo documentation processes, hand washing points, and sanitizer dispensers.

"We are doing our best to protect our workers," says Salim. "But we also need to keep the port running. It's a delicate balance."

Fear and Uncertainty

Despite Salim's assurances, fear lingers in the air. The workers are on edge, their anxiety palpable. The prospect of mass testing has only heightened their concern. They fear that the number of positive cases might increase significantly, further exacerbating the crisis.

"We are not asking for much," says a Union representative. "We just want to be safe. Is that too much to ask?"

As the clock ticks down, the stakes get higher. The Port of Mombasa stands at a crossroads, teetering on the brink of chaos. The ball is now in KPA's court. Will they rise to the occasion or watch as their ship sinks? Only time will tell.

The story of the Dock Workers Union at the Port of Mombasa is a stark reminder of the human cost of the pandemic. It's a tale of struggle, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of safety and justice. As the world grapples with the new normal, stories like these serve as a stark reminder that the fight against Covid-19 is far from over.

