Creative Commons Joins Forces with Digital Public Goods Alliance to Propel Sustainable Development Goals

In a significant move that marks a new chapter in the global effort to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Creative Commons (CC) has officially become a member of the Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA). This partnership aims to leverage CC's vast array of licenses and legal tools to enhance the accessibility and sharing of digital public goods (DPGs), thereby accelerating the attainment of SDGs in low- and middle-income countries.

Aligning Missions for Global Impact

The announcement was warmly welcomed by Liv Marte Nordhaug, Chief Executive Officer of the DPGA Secretariat, who highlighted the pivotal role of Creative Commons' licenses and legal tools in the DPG ecosystem. "Creative Commons' commitment to open access, through their Open Climate Campaign and Open Climate Data project, exemplifies the transformative potential of sharing knowledge openly to address critical global challenges like the climate crisis," Nordhaug stated. This partnership not only broadens the scope of accessible and open tools but also strengthens the capacity of governments and institutions to adopt open policies and practices, thereby enriching the global digital public goods ecosystem.

Expanding the Reach of Digital Public Goods

Creative Commons' integration into the DPGA is more than a membership; it's a commitment to collaboratively work towards a more open, accessible world. By utilizing CC's legal tools and engaging in capacity-building efforts, the partnership aims to mobilize resources and prioritize the development and use of DPGs across various sectors including education, research, and cultural heritage. "Solving the world's most pressing challenges requires the open licensing and sharing of digital knowledge," emphasizes CC's dedication to this cause, underscoring the importance of collective action in advancing the DPG ecosystem and the overall mission of the DPGA.

A Vision for the Future

The collaboration between Creative Commons and the Digital Public Goods Alliance sets a precedent for how organizations can work together to foster an environment of openness and accessibility. This partnership is poised to make significant strides towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by promoting the development, use, and investment in DPGs. With CC's extensive network and expertise in open licensing, as well as the DPGA's multi-stakeholder initiative, this collaboration promises to bring about innovative solutions and practices that will benefit not only low- and middle-income countries but the global community at large.

This new alliance serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of collaboration in addressing the world's most pressing challenges. By prioritizing open access and the sharing of knowledge, Creative Commons and the Digital Public Goods Alliance are paving the way towards a more sustainable and equitable world. As this partnership unfolds, it will undoubtedly inspire further action and innovation in the quest to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, making a lasting impact on the world for generations to come.