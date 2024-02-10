Crafting Smiles: Transforming Lives of Children with Cleft Lip and Palate

In the quiet, sunlit corridors of Saint-Roch Polyclinic, hope takes the form of a surgical scalpel, wielded with precision and care. Dr. Michèle Bigorre, a renowned plastic surgeon, leads a team of dedicated specialists committed to treating children born with facial malformations such as cleft lip and palate.

Advertisment

These conditions affect around a thousand newborns each year, but advancements in medical technology have transformed their lives, offering optimal corrections and remarkable results.

Two Clinics, One Mission: Crafting Smiles Across Borders

The journey to a brighter future begins even before birth. In Stockholm and Asunción, two clinics on opposite sides of the globe, the medical teams follow a meticulous protocol. They explain the care process to parents, monitor the child's development annually, and perform surgical interventions at specific stages.

Advertisment

While digital tools are available, these teams rely on experience-based perception and analogue tools for surgery and orthodontic intervention. The surgeon uses scissors, hammers, wedges, and chisels to shape each unique face, judging the gradient of their cut by modelling with a scissor.

This blend of traditional and modern techniques provides new insights into the face and its functions. It underscores the importance of understanding the face through different modalities, particularly between the digital and 'not-so-digital'. This dual perspective enriches the medical team's ability to provide comprehensive care and craft smiles that light up lives.

Operation Smile: A Global Force for Change

Advertisment

Beyond these two clinics, Operation Smile, a non-profit organization, is leading the charge in providing surgical care for children with cleft lip and palate worldwide. Their approach includes establishing hospital partnerships and dedicated care centers to ensure ongoing, comprehensive care. According to their statistics, a child is born with cleft every 3 minutes, underscoring the urgent need for their services.

Through their tireless efforts, Operation Smile is transforming the lives of children globally. Their work is a testament to the power of medical technology, which provides optimal corrections and great results, enabling these children to live fulfilling lives.

A New Dawn:

From Trauma to Triumph The birth of a child with a cleft lip or palate is undoubtedly challenging. However, with the right support and care, these children can overcome their initial struggles and lead fulfilling lives. Dr. Bigorre and her team at the Saint-Roch Polyclinic, along with organizations like Operation Smile, offer a beacon of hope, reminding us that even in the face of adversity, there are reasons to smile.

As we continue to push the boundaries of medical technology, the story of these children serves as a powerful reminder of human resilience and the transformative power of compassionate care. In the quiet corridors of clinics around the world, hope takes shape, one smile at a time.