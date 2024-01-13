en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:23 am EST
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

In a recent report, the World Health Organization (WHO) indicated that the global death toll from Covid-19 still remains significant, with approximately 10,000 deaths happening each month. Despite the mortality decrease compared to the peak periods of the pandemic, this number serves as a stark reminder that the threat posed by Covid-19 persists.

Living with the Virus, but Not Without Risks

As countries worldwide are easing restrictions and moving towards a phase of ‘living with the virus’, it’s crucial to understand that the disease is far from being completely eradicated. Variants of the virus continue to circulate and pose risks, particularly to the unvaccinated and vulnerable populations. In December alone, a 42% increase in hospital admissions was reported in nearly 50 countries, mostly in Europe and the Americas.

WHO Advocates for Continued Vigilance

The WHO underscores the importance of continued vigilance. It stresses on the necessity of measures like surveillance, access to treatments, and vaccines. Recommendations include getting vaccinated, wearing masks, and maintaining well-ventilated indoor spaces. The need for vigilance is amplified by the emergence of the new variant JN.1 and the risk of long Covid.

Increasing Vaccination Coverage Worldwide

Efforts to increase vaccination coverage worldwide, especially in regions with low vaccination rates, remains a priority. Simultaneous flu and Covid vaccination have been suggested to mitigate the burden on healthcare systems. The WHO also draws attention towards the importance of access to adequate healthcare services and the continued development of treatments to reduce mortality and manage the disease effectively. The organisation is making strides to address challenges in accurately reporting and tracking Covid-19 data globally, considering the potential for more severe variants to emerge.

0
Health World
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
North India Grapples with Severe Cold Wave: IMD Reports
North India is in the grips of a severe cold wave, with temperatures plunging to extreme lows. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that Delhi, among other regions, has recorded its coldest morning this winter, with temperatures dropping to 3.6 degrees Celsius. Dense fog has accompanied the cold wave, leading to disruptions in train operations
North India Grapples with Severe Cold Wave: IMD Reports
Bali Belly: A Growing Concern Amid Bali's Rising Popularity
11 mins ago
Bali Belly: A Growing Concern Amid Bali's Rising Popularity
Twins Kenyah and Kyah Anderson: A Remarkable Roadside Birth
13 mins ago
Twins Kenyah and Kyah Anderson: A Remarkable Roadside Birth
UK Embraces Bouldering: A Tale of Fitness, Mental Health and Community
3 mins ago
UK Embraces Bouldering: A Tale of Fitness, Mental Health and Community
Pets Mirror Their Owners, New Survey Reveals
9 mins ago
Pets Mirror Their Owners, New Survey Reveals
PGA Champion Gary Woodland: A Triumphant Return to Golf Post Brain Surgery
9 mins ago
PGA Champion Gary Woodland: A Triumphant Return to Golf Post Brain Surgery
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC Officials' Striking Entrance Echoes Amid Political Uncertainty
56 seconds
ANC Officials' Striking Entrance Echoes Amid Political Uncertainty
North India Grapples with Severe Cold Wave: IMD Reports
1 min
North India Grapples with Severe Cold Wave: IMD Reports
ANC Supporters Denounce Zuma's Legacy with Symbolic Coffin Protest
3 mins
ANC Supporters Denounce Zuma's Legacy with Symbolic Coffin Protest
UK Embraces Bouldering: A Tale of Fitness, Mental Health and Community
3 mins
UK Embraces Bouldering: A Tale of Fitness, Mental Health and Community
ANC's Commitments and Goals Highlighted in Ramaphosa's Speech
3 mins
ANC's Commitments and Goals Highlighted in Ramaphosa's Speech
Mbombela Stadium Nears Full Capacity at ANC's 112th Anniversary Celebration
5 mins
Mbombela Stadium Nears Full Capacity at ANC's 112th Anniversary Celebration
Protests and Counterprotests: The New Normal in Canadian Public Discourse
7 mins
Protests and Counterprotests: The New Normal in Canadian Public Discourse
Maharashtra and Haryana Dominate the Khelo India Youth Games
8 mins
Maharashtra and Haryana Dominate the Khelo India Youth Games
What's on TV and Radio: A Comprehensive Guide to Sports Schedules and Local Tucson News
8 mins
What's on TV and Radio: A Comprehensive Guide to Sports Schedules and Local Tucson News
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 hour
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
10 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app