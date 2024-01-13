Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

In a recent report, the World Health Organization (WHO) indicated that the global death toll from Covid-19 still remains significant, with approximately 10,000 deaths happening each month. Despite the mortality decrease compared to the peak periods of the pandemic, this number serves as a stark reminder that the threat posed by Covid-19 persists.

Living with the Virus, but Not Without Risks

As countries worldwide are easing restrictions and moving towards a phase of ‘living with the virus’, it’s crucial to understand that the disease is far from being completely eradicated. Variants of the virus continue to circulate and pose risks, particularly to the unvaccinated and vulnerable populations. In December alone, a 42% increase in hospital admissions was reported in nearly 50 countries, mostly in Europe and the Americas.

WHO Advocates for Continued Vigilance

The WHO underscores the importance of continued vigilance. It stresses on the necessity of measures like surveillance, access to treatments, and vaccines. Recommendations include getting vaccinated, wearing masks, and maintaining well-ventilated indoor spaces. The need for vigilance is amplified by the emergence of the new variant JN.1 and the risk of long Covid.

Increasing Vaccination Coverage Worldwide

Efforts to increase vaccination coverage worldwide, especially in regions with low vaccination rates, remains a priority. Simultaneous flu and Covid vaccination have been suggested to mitigate the burden on healthcare systems. The WHO also draws attention towards the importance of access to adequate healthcare services and the continued development of treatments to reduce mortality and manage the disease effectively. The organisation is making strides to address challenges in accurately reporting and tracking Covid-19 data globally, considering the potential for more severe variants to emerge.