Health

Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:05 pm EST
Despite the world’s journey towards normality, the specter of Covid-19 continues to cast a long shadow as per the World Health Organization’s (WHO) latest report. The global health body estimates that, on average, 10,000 lives are lost monthly due to this relentless virus, a grim reminder of the ongoing battle against the pandemic.

WHO’s Warning against Complacency

The WHO’s recent figures reflect a harsh reality—that the coronavirus still poses a significant health threat, even as countries strive to adapt to a world living with the virus. The organization warns against complacency, emphasizing the importance of maintaining public health measures and vaccination campaigns, especially for high-risk groups.

Amidst the emergence of new variants, the WHO underscores the crucial role of vaccines in reducing hospitalization and death. However, the wall that these immunization programs seem to have hit is a cause for concern. Vaccines expiring in some countries highlight the uneven access to these life-saving tools around the globe.

Surveillance and Healthcare Investment

The WHO urges governments to maintain robust surveillance and ensure access to affordable and reliable tests, treatments, and vaccines for their citizens. The lessons from the pandemic point to the importance of effective government responses and international mechanisms for sharing information and medical materials.

Based on wastewater analysis, the circulation of Covid-19 could be between two to 19 times higher than the officially reported numbers. This revelation adds another layer of complexity to our understanding of the virus’s spread, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance and investment in healthcare systems.

The Threat of Variants and ‘Long COVID’

One of the leading concerns is the emergence of post-Covid conditions—commonly referred to as ‘long COVID.’ The JN.1 variant of Covid-19 now constitutes approximately 57% of the global sequences analyzed by the WHO, adding to the urgency of the situation. Concurrently, the northern hemisphere sees an alarming rise in influenza infections, amplifying the overall health crisis.

The cumulative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been devastating, with over 7 million people reported to have died from the virus by the end of December 2023. As we continue to grapple with this crisis, the WHO‘s message is clear—we must remain vigilant, adaptable, and committed to combating this global health emergency.

Health World
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

