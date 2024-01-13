COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

In an ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports a persistent global threat with approximately 10,000 deaths still being reported each month. This figure, based on data from 50 countries, underscores the relentless menace of the virus, despite the world moving towards treating COVID-19 as an endemic illness.

The Underestimated Threat

The WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove emphasizes that the actual count of deaths could be substantially higher due to underreporting in some nations. The figures for December revealed nearly 10,000 COVID deaths in Europe and the Americas alone. Concurrently, hospital admissions in the United States saw a surge of 56 percent last week from the previous month. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) admissions in Europe and the Americas also witnessed a spike of 62 percent compared to the previous month.

The JN 1 Variant and Long COVID

Dr. Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, expressed concern about the new JN 1 variant. This variant carries over 30 new mutations in the spike protein, enhancing its infectiousness and its ability to bypass standard immune responses. Topol also highlighted the risk of long COVID and stressed the need for effective treatments. Criticizing the Biden administration, he said it was not doing enough to expedite research on treatments for long COVID.

Preventive Measures and the Global Impact

The WHO recommends continued vigilance, vaccination, mask-wearing, and well-ventilated indoor spaces to mitigate the risk of hospitalization or death. The organization reports a global uptick in respiratory diseases due to COVID-19, flu, rhinovirus, and pneumonia. In a special briefing held in Geneva, the WHO warned of the ongoing public health risks posed by the COVID-19 virus. The virus continues to circulate worldwide, with transmission estimates exceeding reported cases, suggesting that the pandemic's scale could be significantly larger than known.

The cumulative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating, with more than 7 million people reported to the WHO as having died from the virus by the end of December 2023. As the battle against COVID-19 continues, the message from the WHO is clear: the pandemic is not over, and continued vigilance, coupled with effective public health measures, is critical to control the spread of the virus and prevent further fatalities.