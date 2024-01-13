en English
Health

COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:26 pm EST
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released concerning data indicating that the global COVID-19 death toll remains alarmingly high despite ongoing mitigation efforts. Approximately 10,000 COVID-19 related deaths are reported each month, based on data collected from 50 countries, according to Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove of WHO. This sobering statistic underscores the reality that the pandemic is far from over and continues to present a significant global health threat.

Underreporting and Unseen Long-Term Effects

However, the WHO cautions that these figures likely underestimate the true magnitude of the problem. The organization suggests that the actual circulation of COVID-19 could be two to 19 times higher than the reported cases. This discrepancy is attributed to several factors, including underreporting of hospitalizations and deaths in some nations.

Furthermore, the organization has voiced concerns about the unknown long-term effects of COVID-19. There is mounting evidence of post-COVID conditions affecting multiple organs, including cardiac, pulmonary, and neurological impairments. It is estimated that one in ten infections could lead to these conditions, adding further strain on global healthcare systems.

Threat of Variants and Co-Infection

Compounding these challenges is the threat posed by new virus variants. The COVID-19 JN.1 variant, for example, currently represents around 57 percent of global sequences analyzed by the WHO. The organization is preparing for potential new variants and is developing a new variant classification system to better manage this evolving threat.

Beyond the threat of COVID-19, the WHO has noted a rapid increase in the number of influenza infections in the northern hemisphere. This has led to heightened emphasis on simultaneous flu and COVID-19 vaccination to alleviate the burden on healthcare systems and prevent co-infection.

Steadfast in Combatting the Virus

Despite these challenges, the WHO remains steadfast in its mission to combat the virus. The organization continues to closely monitor the situation and provide guidance to nations on the most effective strategies for managing the ongoing threat posed by COVID-19. The WHO stresses the need for continued vigilance and adherence to public health measures, as well as equitable access to vaccines and treatments. Only through these measures can all countries, particularly those with fewer resources, protect their populations from this persistent health threat.

Health
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

