en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:57 am EST
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance

As the world steps into 2024, the specter of Covid-19 continues to loom large, with the World Health Organization (WHO) reporting that the disease still claims approximately 10,000 lives every month. Despite the significant drop from the pandemic’s peak periods, the virus remains a potent global health threat. The WHO cautions against complacency, underscoring the need for sustained vaccination efforts and rigorous public health measures to curb transmission and avert fatalities.

Enduring Threat of Covid-19

According to the WHO, December witnessed nearly 10,000 Covid-19 deaths, accompanied by a 42% surge in hospital admissions across almost 50 countries. The JN.1 variant, a form of the omicron variant, has ascended to global prominence. WHO officials stress the importance of continued vigilance, vaccination, mask-wearing, and indoor ventilation to mitigate the risk of hospitalization or death.

The Emergence of the JN.1 Variant

The JN.1 variant, exhibiting over 30 new mutations in the spike protein, features among the latest challenges in the fight against Covid-19. Renowned physician-scientist Dr. Eric Topol voiced concerns about the variant’s increased infectiousness and potential for widespread transmission. He also highlighted the threat of long Covid and the pressing need for effective treatments.

Global Vaccination Efforts and the Need for Equity

The WHO has been vocal about the low global uptake of booster vaccinations and the consequent risks. The organization has continually emphasized the necessity of equitable vaccine distribution to ensure that all nations, including those with limited resources, can safeguard their populations. The need for ongoing vigilance, updated boosters, and mask mandates are among the key strategies highlighted in the fight against the persistent pandemic.

0
Health World
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
8 seconds ago
A 'Pentagon for Disease': The US's Call for Centralized Health Crisis Management Amidst Rising COVID-19 Deaths
As the echoes of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to resonate across the United States, the nation grapples with a grim reality: the death toll has hit approximately 1.1 million, a number surpassing the American casualties in World War II. This staggering statistic reveals that the U.S. has suffered more heavily than many of its global
A 'Pentagon for Disease': The US's Call for Centralized Health Crisis Management Amidst Rising COVID-19 Deaths
India: Battling Cold, Achieving Healthcare Milestones and Asserting Global Influence
12 mins ago
India: Battling Cold, Achieving Healthcare Milestones and Asserting Global Influence
Bradley Walsh Battles Eye Condition as He Prepares for Gladiators Reboot
13 mins ago
Bradley Walsh Battles Eye Condition as He Prepares for Gladiators Reboot
Survey by Health Canada Shows Rising Trend of Legal Cannabis Purchases in Canada
47 seconds ago
Survey by Health Canada Shows Rising Trend of Legal Cannabis Purchases in Canada
NCSA Underscores Concerns Over Rising Synthetic Drug Use in Barbados
1 min ago
NCSA Underscores Concerns Over Rising Synthetic Drug Use in Barbados
Six Strategies to Tackle Crowded Gyms: Advice from Fitness Coach Joanna Dase
4 mins ago
Six Strategies to Tackle Crowded Gyms: Advice from Fitness Coach Joanna Dase
Latest Headlines
World News
A 'Pentagon for Disease': The US's Call for Centralized Health Crisis Management Amidst Rising COVID-19 Deaths
9 seconds
A 'Pentagon for Disease': The US's Call for Centralized Health Crisis Management Amidst Rising COVID-19 Deaths
Turkey Declares Strong Stance Against Formation of Terrorist State on Its Borders
21 seconds
Turkey Declares Strong Stance Against Formation of Terrorist State on Its Borders
Survey by Health Canada Shows Rising Trend of Legal Cannabis Purchases in Canada
48 seconds
Survey by Health Canada Shows Rising Trend of Legal Cannabis Purchases in Canada
NCSA Underscores Concerns Over Rising Synthetic Drug Use in Barbados
1 min
NCSA Underscores Concerns Over Rising Synthetic Drug Use in Barbados
Akram Afif: Balancing Personal Ambition and National Loyalty in Qatari Football
2 mins
Akram Afif: Balancing Personal Ambition and National Loyalty in Qatari Football
Thamsanqa Malinga Analyzes Potential Impacts of ANC's Solidarity with Palestine
3 mins
Thamsanqa Malinga Analyzes Potential Impacts of ANC's Solidarity with Palestine
ANC's January 8 Statement: Tackling Crime and Corruption in 2024
3 mins
ANC's January 8 Statement: Tackling Crime and Corruption in 2024
Labour Amplifies Social Media Campaign Against Conservatives
4 mins
Labour Amplifies Social Media Campaign Against Conservatives
Six Strategies to Tackle Crowded Gyms: Advice from Fitness Coach Joanna Dase
4 mins
Six Strategies to Tackle Crowded Gyms: Advice from Fitness Coach Joanna Dase
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
41 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
8 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
8 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app