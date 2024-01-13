Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance

As the world steps into 2024, the specter of Covid-19 continues to loom large, with the World Health Organization (WHO) reporting that the disease still claims approximately 10,000 lives every month. Despite the significant drop from the pandemic’s peak periods, the virus remains a potent global health threat. The WHO cautions against complacency, underscoring the need for sustained vaccination efforts and rigorous public health measures to curb transmission and avert fatalities.

Enduring Threat of Covid-19

According to the WHO, December witnessed nearly 10,000 Covid-19 deaths, accompanied by a 42% surge in hospital admissions across almost 50 countries. The JN.1 variant, a form of the omicron variant, has ascended to global prominence. WHO officials stress the importance of continued vigilance, vaccination, mask-wearing, and indoor ventilation to mitigate the risk of hospitalization or death.

The Emergence of the JN.1 Variant

The JN.1 variant, exhibiting over 30 new mutations in the spike protein, features among the latest challenges in the fight against Covid-19. Renowned physician-scientist Dr. Eric Topol voiced concerns about the variant’s increased infectiousness and potential for widespread transmission. He also highlighted the threat of long Covid and the pressing need for effective treatments.

Global Vaccination Efforts and the Need for Equity

The WHO has been vocal about the low global uptake of booster vaccinations and the consequent risks. The organization has continually emphasized the necessity of equitable vaccine distribution to ensure that all nations, including those with limited resources, can safeguard their populations. The need for ongoing vigilance, updated boosters, and mask mandates are among the key strategies highlighted in the fight against the persistent pandemic.