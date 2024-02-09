Councillor Demands Doubling of Road Maintenance Budget in Wiltshire

In a passionate plea for improved infrastructure, Councillor Richard Budden has urged Wiltshire Council to double the budget allocated to maintaining non-principal roads, particularly in the southern region. The councillor's call to action comes as he laments the 'atrocious' condition of the roads in Donhead St Andrew and Donhead St Mary.

A Councillor's Crusade

Councillor Budden's advocacy for enhanced road maintenance stems from his belief that Wiltshire's roads pale in comparison to similar roads in other counties. He asserts that the current budget is insufficient, leading to a backlog of maintenance issues.

Despite Wiltshire Council's recent commitment of an additional £10 million for road maintenance over the next two years, Councillor Budden remains steadfast in his call for a larger investment. He views this recent allocation as an acknowledgement of past oversights and underscores the urgent need for increased funding.

Counterpoints and Council Priorities

The leader of Wiltshire Council, Richard Clewer, has presented a different perspective. He argues that the council's primary focus is to provide essential services to vulnerable members of the community, rather than solely concentrating on road repairs.

Councillor Caroline Thomas, the cabinet member for transport, has also weighed in on the debate. She disputes Councillor Budden's claims, highlighting that the largest portion of surfacing works expenditure in 2022-23 was allocated to C class roads.

The Road Ahead

As the debate continues, the council is faced with the challenge of balancing the need for improved road conditions with the provision of critical services to those in need. The outcome of this discourse will undoubtedly shape the future of Wiltshire's infrastructure and the wellbeing of its residents.

Councillor Budden's persistent call for increased road maintenance funding serves as a reminder of the importance of investing in infrastructure. While the council has allocated additional funds, it remains to be seen whether this investment will suffice in addressing the concerns raised by Councillor Budden and the residents of Wiltshire.

The council's commitment to providing essential services to vulnerable individuals is commendable. However, the question of whether this commitment should come at the expense of infrastructure investment continues to be a contentious issue. As Wiltshire navigates this complex terrain, the council must strike a delicate balance between these competing priorities.

In the end, the residents of Wiltshire—particularly those in Donhead St Andrew and Donhead St Mary—await tangible improvements to their roads. Their patience and the council's resolve will ultimately determine the path forward in this ongoing saga.