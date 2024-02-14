Taming Traffic in San José: The Rotonda de Paso Ancho Project

In the heart of San José, Costa Rica, a beacon of hope is emerging from the gridlock that has long plagued its streets. The Rotonda de Paso Ancho reconstruction project, a strategic initiative to combat persistent traffic congestion, is well underway. The aim? To move traffic under the rotonda, providing much-needed relief for weary drivers.

The Battle Against Gridlock

Costa Rica's struggle with severe traffic congestion is no secret. The high volume of vehicles, coupled with insufficient public transportation, has resulted in extended journey times for commuters, often doubling the usual duration. The government's efforts to improve infrastructure through roadworks, while necessary, have led to temporary disruptions, exacerbating the congestion on major routes such as the General Cañas Highway and the Circunvalación.

The Perfect Storm

The closure of the Bajo Los Ledezma bridge has added fuel to the fire, worsening the traffic situation in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM). Although the roadworks are expected to conclude by November 2024, the current challenges persist. Accidents and construction at various locations, including Hatillo 4 and La Radial (Alajuela), continue to compound the issue.

A Light at the End of the Tunnel

The Rotonda de Paso Ancho project, however, promises to alleviate some of this congestion. By moving traffic under the rotonda, the project aims to improve traffic flow on the Circunvalación, one of the most congested routes in the city. This strategic move is expected to significantly reduce journey times for commuters and make the city more navigable.