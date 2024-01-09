en English
Costa Rica

Reality Show Runner-Up Attends Rivals’ Wedding: An Unlikely Reunion

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:58 pm EST
Reality Show Runner-Up Attends Rivals' Wedding: An Unlikely Reunion

In a twist of reality television, Leslie Fhima, the 65-year-old runner-up of the first season of ‘Golden Bachelor’, graced the televised wedding of her former competitors, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. The event, held on January 4, was a testament to the human ability to overcome discomfort and celebrate shared joy.

From Costa Rica to Televised Nuptials

The road to this televised reunion was far from smooth. The finale of the show, set in the lush landscapes of Costa Rica, saw Gerry, 72, choosing Theresa over Leslie. This decision caused a stir in Leslie’s heart, leading to initial hesitation about attending their wedding. However, witnessing Theresa’s happiness melted her discomfort, and Leslie chose to be part of their special day.

A Fight for Health and Reunion

Prior to the wedding, Leslie faced a personal health scare, being hospitalized for bowel obstruction. Yet, demonstrating her indomitable spirit, she recovered in time to fly to the wedding venue, making her appearance all the more poignant. The wedding served as a joyful reunion for the show’s alumni, who gathered to celebrate Gerry and Theresa’s love story.

More Than a Game

The ‘Golden Bachelor’ show, much like life, is more than just a game. It’s about the relationships forged along the way. Despite the awkwardness of the situation, Leslie and Theresa shared a unique bond. During the show, Theresa would cook for Leslie, and in return, Leslie taught Theresa exercise routines. This camaraderie persisted even after the lights of the show dimmed and was clearly visible during the wedding.

Gerry and Theresa, who first announced their intention for a televised wedding during the ‘After the Final Rose’ special, also discussed their wedding plans on the ‘Bachelor Happy Hour’ podcast. This wedding, more than a ceremony, was a celebration of the human spirit, resilience, and the bonds formed in the most unexpected places.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

