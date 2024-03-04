New Decree Mandates Environmental Assessments for Power Lines to Protect Wildlife

In a groundbreaking move, a decree issued in January mandates that electric companies in the nation conduct thorough technical and environmental assessments before installing new power lines. This initiative is designed to assess the potential impacts on wildlife and reduce electrocutions, aligning with efforts to safeguard connectivity and biodiversity. The measure, celebrated on World Wildlife Day by the International Institute for Wildlife Conservation and Management of the National University (ICOMVIS-UNA), underscores a proactive approach to preventing ecosystem fragmentation due to the power grid.
Urgency and Impact
Joel Sáenz, director of ICOMVIS-UNA, highlights the critical nature of this decree, pointing out the alarming data on wildlife electrocutions, including reptiles, birds, and mammals. "This decree represents a significant advancement in addressing the distressing reality that hundreds of animals die or sustain severe injuries due to electrocutions annually," Sáenz remarked. The decree's implementation is seen as a pivotal step in mitigating these incidents and conserving wildlife populations by examining factors such as subway line usage and distribution network isolation.
Citizen Participation in Wildlife Protection
The UNA team is calling on citizens to engage in animal protection efforts from their own homes. Simple measures like maintaining a safe distance between tree branches and power lines, reporting electrocution incidents, and advocating for cable insulation with electricity providers can make a substantial difference. Despite the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac) recording 117 cases of wild animal electrocutions in 2022, the actual number is believed to be higher, making citizen involvement and awareness more crucial than ever.
Raising Public Awareness
The decree not only aims to prevent further harm to wildlife through improved infrastructure planning but also seeks to elevate public consciousness about the importance of wildlife protection. By fostering a greater understanding of the risks associated with electrocutions, the initiative hopes to encourage more sustainable interactions between humans and the natural world. As the public becomes more informed, the collective effort towards wildlife conservation is expected to grow, demonstrating a shared commitment to preserving biodiversity for future generations.