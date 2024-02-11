Costa Rica's Coffee Industry: A Brewing Storm of Challenges and Triumphs

In the verdant highlands of Costa Rica, Juan Canda, a Nicaraguan migrant worker, recently secured work-related accident and health insurance. This milestone is part of a social responsibility program backed by private growers and the government, aiming to enhance the lives of those laboring in the coffee industry.

Advertisment

A Brewing Storm

Costa Rica's coffee industry is no stranger to challenges. International instability, climate change, and labor supply issues have been brewing a perfect storm, threatening the livelihoods of those who depend on it. Despite these hurdles, the sector remains steadfast in its commitment to quality and social responsibility.

Over 85% of Costa Rican coffee is exported, with the United States being the primary market. However, the weakening dollar and encroaching residential developments are steadily replacing coffee plantations, causing concern for the future of the industry.

Advertisment

The Harvest's Human Face

Migrant workers, primarily from Nicaragua, form the backbone of the coffee harvest, making up over 75% of the workforce during the November to January season. This transient labor force, crucial to the industry's survival, often faces precarious working conditions and limited access to healthcare.

In response, the Costa Rican Coffee Institute (ICAFE) has initiated measures to establish equitable relationships within the industry. New insurance policies for work-related accidents and general health coverage, including illness and maternity benefits, have been introduced for 15,700 workers.

Advertisment

"It's a big relief," shares Juan Canda. "Now, if anything happens, I know my family and I will be taken care of."

A Bittersweet Brew

Despite the high quality and social and environmental responsibility that Costa Rican coffee is known for, the sector is not immune to market forces. In December 2023, Costa Rican coffee prices were 65% above the market average. However, the falling price trend and the decreasing value of the US dollar are causing unease among growers.

Advertisment

Adding to these concerns, changes in weather patterns and protests in Panama have resulted in a projected 12.6% decline in the current harvest. If this trend continues, it would be the smallest harvest in a century.

As Costa Rica's coffee industry navigates these challenges, the human stories of resilience and hope continue to emerge, reminding us of the people behind each cup we savor.

Juan Canda's newfound security is a testament to the strides Costa Rica's coffee industry is making towards social responsibility. However, the sector's future remains uncertain, with international market forces, climate change, and labor supply issues casting a long shadow.

As we sip our morning coffee, let's not forget the human faces behind the brew, their struggles, and their triumphs. For Juan and many others like him, the fight for fair treatment and dignity continues, one cup at a time.