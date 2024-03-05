Costa Rica's Border Mile Dilemma: Legal Limbo Threatens Binational Livelihoods

Since the early 20th century, Nicaraguans and Costa Ricans have coexisted along Costa Rica's northern border, sharing a life deeply rooted in agriculture and community. However, a 1994 executive decree declaring the area a wildlife refuge has placed these cross-border villages in a precarious legal state, leaving them vulnerable to eviction and disrupting their longstanding way of life. CONFIDENCIAL's Nicas Migrantes team delved into the lives of the residents, uncovering the anxiety and uncertainty they face due to their legal limbo.

Background and Legal Challenges

In 1994, Costa Rica declared the northern border mile a National Wildlife Refuge through Executive Decree No. 22962-Mirenem, aiming to protect its rich biodiversity. This decision, however, did not account for the communities that had been established in the area for decades. Residents, now fearing eviction, find themselves in a legal grey area, unable to obtain land titles or access essential services and credit, which significantly impacts their livelihoods. Environmental lawyer Edgardo Araya and former mayor Alejandro Ubau have highlighted the complexities and unintended consequences of the decree, emphasizing the need for a solution that respects both environmental conservation and the rights of the local populations.

The Human Impact

The declaration of the area as a wildlife refuge has introduced stringent restrictions on agriculture and development, critically affecting the residents' primary means of subsistence. Juan, a local farmer, shared his struggles with reduced crop yields and the inability to secure loans, which has led to increased poverty within these communities. The lack of legal security also means a constant threat of eviction, creating an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among the approximately 22,000 people living in the affected area.

Seeking Solutions

Various governments have promised to address the issue, with recent efforts including a legislative proposal by President Rodrigo Chaves to grant concessions to the residents, allowing them to live and work on the land legally. This proposal, expected to be presented in August 2024, has sparked hope among the community. However, concerns remain about the bill's potential constitutional conflicts and its ability to truly meet the needs of the affected families. In the meantime, the residents continue to advocate for their rights, hoping for a resolution that will secure their future and preserve their cross-border way of life.

The saga of Costa Rica's border mile communities highlights the challenges of balancing environmental conservation with human rights and underscores the complexities of cross-border dynamics. As these communities await a definitive solution, their situation serves as a poignant reminder of the need for inclusive and empathetic policy-making that considers the real-world impact on people's lives.