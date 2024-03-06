Costa Rica Cracks Down on NGO Fraud: Nuns Exposed in Major Embezzlement Scheme

On Tuesday, Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Organism (OIJ) arrested five individuals linked to an NGO, uncovering a complex embezzlement plot involving public funds and masquerading as nuns. Initiated by a mid-2023 probe from the Prosecutor's Office of Probity, Transparency, and Anticorruption, the investigation targeted the NGO's operations in Desamparados de Alajuela and La Unión de Cartago, revealing potential crimes ranging from human trafficking and embezzlement to torture.

Unveiling the Scheme

The OIJ's investigation highlighted the NGO's fraudulent activities, including filing false reports, misappropriating funds for personal use, and psychological harm to staff and patients. A significant discovery was made during the raids with the seizure of ¢154 million in cash from a collaborator's residence, indicating the scale of the alleged embezzlement and money laundering operations. The arrested women, posing as nurses, were accused of exploiting vulnerable individuals under their care, further deepening the scandal.

Public Funds Misused

Substantial public funding, allocated by prominent institutions such as the National Children's Hospital and the National Council for Persons with Disabilities, was diverted to the NGO, Manos Abiertas. This funding, intended for care of disabled or terminally ill minors, was instead allegedly used for the personal enrichment of those involved with the NGO. Edgar Rodriguez, from the foundation's board, countered accusations of mistreatment, emphasizing their commitment to compassionate care, despite mounting evidence of misuse and abuse.

Broader Implications

The revelation of the NGO's fraudulent operations, masquerading as a religious congregation, has sparked a nationwide outcry, challenging the integrity of charitable organizations. The Episcopal Conference of Costa Rica clarified that the NGO had no affiliation with the Catholic Church, distancing itself from the scandal. As the investigation progresses, the case sheds light on the urgent need for transparency and accountability in NGOs, especially those receiving public funds.

The Costa Rican authorities' decisive action against the NGO underscores a broader commitment to combatting corruption and protecting vulnerable populations. This case serves as a stark reminder of the potential for exploitation within charitable organizations, prompting a reevaluation of oversight mechanisms to prevent future abuses.