Cory Scott's Bristol: A Culinary Roadmap to the City's Gastronomic Gems

Cory Scott, the head chef at The Clifton, Bristol's celebrated gastropub, has lifted the veil on his preferred dining establishments in the city. The Clifton, which garnered a Michelin Bib Gourmand and has been lauded as one of the UK's finest gastropubs, is renowned for its local produce, British game, and commitment to seasonality.

A Culinary Journey Through Bristol

When not helming the kitchen at The Clifton, Scott gravitates towards Bokman, nestled in the vibrant Stokes Croft neighborhood. He commends the eatery for its unwavering culinary excellence. For special occasions, Marmo is his destination of choice. Scott also confesses a penchant for Great Chongqing, his go-to spot for takeaway meals.

Coffee connoisseurs share Scott's appreciation for Interlude Coffee, perched on St Michael's Hill. This café is his preferred spot for a caffeine fix. Scott also discloses a list of establishments he's eager to experience, including Sonny Stores, Cor, and Little Hollows Pasta.

The Art of Supporting Local

Scott, a champion of local produce and culinary innovation, underscores the significance of supporting independent eateries, particularly during these challenging times. His recommendations reflect Bristol's diverse and dynamic food scene, offering a mix of high-end and casual dining options.

Bristol's Culinary Treasures

From Michelin-starred restaurants to neighborhood favorites, Bristol's gastronomic landscape is a testament to its rich culinary heritage. With chefs like Cory Scott leading the charge, the city continues to redefine British cuisine, one dish at a time.

As the sun sets on another day in Bristol, diners are invited to explore the city's culinary delights, guided by the discerning palate of Cory Scott. His recommendations serve as a roadmap to the city's gastronomic gems, each offering a unique take on British cuisine.

From the consistently exceptional fare at Bokman to the celebratory ambiance of Marmo, and the comforting takeaways from Great Chongqing, Scott's choices reflect the diverse tastes and experiences that Bristol's food scene has to offer.

In the end, Scott's recommendations are more than just a list of restaurants. They are a testament to the resilience and innovation of Bristol's culinary community, a community that continues to thrive despite the challenges it faces.