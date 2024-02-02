Cornwall Breaks Ground on New £15M Elective Surgical Hub

As the sun set over Cornwall, a ceremony marked the commencement of a project that is set to revolutionize the region's healthcare landscape. A new £15 million elective surgical hub is being constructed within the verdant grounds of St Austell Community Hospital, a testament to the county's commitment to improving patient care and accessibility. The hub, a modular build, is designed to perform approximately 5,000 day surgeries annually, significantly increasing the surgical capacity of the region.

A Stride Forward in Healthcare

The facility will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology, boasting two operating theatres, four recovery bays, and six pre-op assessment rooms. In addition, spaces for reception and waiting have been thoughtfully incorporated to ensure a comfortable patient experience. The hub is not just a physical entity; it represents a significant stride forward in diminishing surgery waiting times across the National Health Service (NHS). It is expected to alleviate the stress and challenges associated with surgical procedures, particularly by reducing the necessity for patients to travel to distant hospitals.

Delivering Care Closer to Home

Steve Williamson, the CEO of Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, spoke at the ceremony about the importance of delivering care closer to home. He hailed the surgical hub as a significant step in this direction, one that would bring essential services within reach of the local population. Echoing similar sentiments, Debbie Richards, CEO of Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, underscored the hub's vital role in addressing local healthcare needs and lowering countywide waiting lists.

A Testament to Collaboration

Ownership of the elective surgical hub will rest with the Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. However, the facility will be staffed by clinicians from the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust. This arrangement stands as a testament to the successful collaboration between these trusts and the NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board. The hub is an embodiment of Cornwall's determination to improve healthcare services for its residents, a commitment that promises to bring about a positive transformation in the region's healthcare narrative.