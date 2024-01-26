Convictions Reveal Depth of Internet Fraud in Nigeria and Beyond

In a recent development, Justices A. Isiaka and A. A Bello of the Kaduna State High Court have convicted and sentenced Bilbert Sabo, Joy Righteous, Godwill Dikko, and Ransom Joash Destiny for their involvement in internet fraud. The four were arrested and arraigned by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on separate charges. Each pleaded guilty, leading to their conviction and sentencing to two years imprisonment each, with an option of a fine of N150,000.

Assuming Foreign Identities

The convicts were found guilty of impersonating foreigners and using their identities to defraud innocent victims. Sabo, in particular, used social media platform Facebook to pose as Ameila Karim, a US citizen, advertising a fraudulent Bitcoin business and non-existing sports equipment to lure his victims. Destiny, on the other hand, adopted the identity of an American citizen, William Justice, on his Facebook and Instagram accounts, successfully defrauding one Mrs. Valerie Harvey, a US citizen, of $250 in a love scam.

The Web of Internet Fraud

Another Nigerian, Olugbenga Lawal, currently residing in the US, was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison for orchestrating a complex money laundering scheme linked to internet fraud. He has been ordered to pay over $1.46 million in restitution for laundering funds obtained from internet scams, including romance scams and business email compromises. Lawal and his accomplices utilized multiple bank accounts to launder funds totaling over $3.6 million, subsequently transferred to Nigeria.

Extradition and International Justice

On the international front, three Nigerian citizens, John Umukoro, Shedrack Umukoro, and Otaniyen Iduozee, have been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering in the United States. The trio were involved in a scheme to defraud American citizens through fake romantic relationships, resulting in numerous victims losing their life savings. If convicted, each offense carries a maximum of twenty years in prison. The Department of Homeland Security is investigating the case, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This series of events underscores the ongoing problem of internet fraud, both within Nigeria and on a global scale. It serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance when interacting online, particularly when it comes to financial transactions and personal relationships.