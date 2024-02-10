Convictions Overturned: Character Evidence Key in BC Supreme Court Ruling

In a startling turn of events, a British Columbia Supreme Court judge has overturned the convictions of a woman who was previously sentenced to 18 months of probation for intentionally coughing in a grocery worker's face and assaulting another worker with a shopping cart during the COVID-19 pandemic. Justice Douglas Thompson found that the lower court judge made an error by not allowing the accused, Kimberly Brenda Woolman, to call a character witness during her trial.

The Incident

The incident occurred on April 24, 2020, in the early days of the pandemic when public health officials were urging people to keep at least two metres of distance from other people. Woolman was complaining about the store's pandemic safety policies with "considerable persistence and vigour," according to the B.C. Supreme Court decision released Thursday.

The trial judge found that Woolman assaulted one employee by intentionally coughing in their direction and assaulted another by intentionally pushing her shopping cart into him. Woolman was also convicted of causing a disturbance by yelling and swearing that "COVID wasn't f---ing real" during the incident.

The Appeal

Woolman appealed her convictions, arguing that the trial judge erred in not allowing her to call a character witness. The judge ruled that while character evidence can be helpful in sentencing, it is not admissible in a trial.

However, Justice Thompson disagreed, saying character evidence can speak to issues other than identity. An issue at trial was whether Woolman was shouting and whether her coughing or ramming a shopping cart at store workers were intentional.

While the bulk of evidence supported the trial judge's finding that Woolman shouted, one employee characterized the volume of her voice as "a slightly aggressive tone" that became elevated over time but did not amount to yelling.

The Decision

Justice Thompson found that the excluded evidence could have provided insight about whether Woolman is a "peaceable person" and whether she was indeed shouting at employees as some witnesses for the prosecution testified.

He concluded that the error of law was not harmless or minor and that the appeal should be allowed, and the convictions quashed.

In his ruling, Thompson said, "It is impossible to know whether the accused might have chosen to testify if the character evidence were not excluded. The body of evidence Flewelling weighed around would not have been the same if the character evidence were heard."

He added, "It is a reasonable supposition that the excluded character evidence would have been to the effect that the appellant's reputation is as a peaceable person, and the record may have included evidence from the appellant about how loud she was speaking."

The Crown argued that a character witness was not relevant because Woolman's identity was not in question. The trial relied on testimony from several witnesses as well as video of the incident.

Allowing Woolman to call a character witness would have changed the body of evidence presented at trial, Thompson said.

Instead of ordering a new trial, which Thompson said would normally happen in a case like this because there is a reasonable possibility of conviction on a retrial, he decided to acquit Woolman, because she had already served about a third of her 18-month sentence of probation.

The decision to acquit Woolman raises questions about the admissibility of character evidence in criminal trials and the importance of ensuring that defendants have the opportunity to present a full and fair defense. It also highlights the ongoing challenges of navigating the legal system during a pandemic.

In the meantime, Woolman is free from the stigma of a criminal conviction, but the grocery store employees who were on the receiving end of her behaviour may still be grappling with the emotional impact of the incident.

