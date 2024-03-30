Committee to Protect Journalists urges UN to probe detention of Palestinian journalists by Israel

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has made an urgent appeal to the United Nations, calling for an investigation into Israel's practice of detaining Palestinian journalists without charge. Highlighting the cases of Moath Amarneh, Mohammad Badr, and Ameer Abu Iram, who have been in Israeli custody since October 7, the CPJ's action underscores the growing concern over freedom of the press in conflict zones.

Record Number of Detentions

According to CPJ, Israel's use of administrative detention against Palestinian journalists has reached an unprecedented level during the ongoing Israel-Gaza war. Gypsy Guillen Kaiser, CPJ's Director of Advocacy and Communications, emphasized that this practice serves to silence dissenting voices, particularly journalists, thereby restricting public access to information on the Gaza conflict. This appeal to the UN seeks not only to highlight individual cases but also to challenge the broader strategy of limiting media freedom.

Global Call for Journalist Safety

In a related move, 39 media freedom organizations have rallied behind CPJ's call, urging member states of the Media Freedom Coalition to take concrete actions for the safety of journalists in Gaza. These organizations demand that Palestinian journalists be treated as civilians under International Humanitarian Law and call for international journalists to have unfettered access to Gaza. The collective silence of the Coalition's member states on the targeting and killing of journalists has been criticized, with recent UN figures reporting at least 122 journalists killed. The organizations argue that a failure to address these issues undermines global media freedom advocacy efforts.

Impact of the Israel-Gaza Conflict on Media

The deadly military offensive launched by Israel on Gaza since October 7 has not only resulted in significant human casualties but has also posed grave threats to journalists covering the conflict. With more than 32,600 Palestinians killed, the situation has escalated beyond a humanitarian crisis, with allegations of genocide being raised at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Journalists, described as the "eyes and ears" on the ground, face severe risks, underscoring the imperative for international solidarity and support. The call for thorough investigations into the targeted killings of journalists highlights the urgent need for accountability and protection of press freedom in conflict zones.