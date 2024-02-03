Combating Climate Change in Your Garden: Tips for South Texas Residents

Climate change is no longer a distant threat, but a reality that many South Texas residents grapple with, suffering the extremes of record-breaking heat to chilling cold snaps. In the face of such adversities, everyday citizens are finding ways to combat climate change right in their own backyards. Specifically, they are being encouraged to implement strategies within their gardens, such as composting, limiting the use of pesticides, and planting native species.

The Power of Composting

As a key weapon in this fight, composting involves the diversion of food waste and biodegradable materials from landfills. This simple act reduces the production of potent greenhouse gases like methane, which are produced when organic matter decomposes in landfills. More than just curbing harmful emissions, composting also brings life to the garden. It creates healthy, nutrient-rich soil, eliminating the need to purchase compost and contributing to sustainable landscaping practices.

Limiting the Use of Pesticides

Another significant measure is the reduction or complete elimination of pesticides. These harsh chemicals pose health risks to humans and are detrimental to insects that play essential roles in pollination and waste breakdown. To replace these harmful substances, organic alternatives such as boiling water, soap and water mixtures, and diatomaceous earth are recommended. These alternatives provide less risk to humans and the environment, while effectively serving their purpose.

Embracing Native Planting

Lastly, the practice of planting native species is gaining momentum. Native plants, inherently resilient to extreme weather conditions, require less water and are adept at supporting local pollinators. More than just adding to the garden's aesthetic appeal, these plants play a crucial role in trapping harmful greenhouse gases. Recognizing the potential of this practice, the city of San Antonio offers incentives for planting native beds, encouraging residents to shift from maintaining resource-intensive lawns.

While these individual efforts may seem small, they collectively contribute to mitigating the impacts of climate change. Each compost pile, pesticide-free garden, and native bed planted serves as a testament to the power of individual contributions in the face of global challenges.