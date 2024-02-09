Coloplast Achieves 8% Organic Growth in Q1: Chronic Care Businesses and Acquisitions Drive Success

In a testament to resilience and innovation, Danish medical device group Coloplast reported an impressive 8% organic growth and a robust EBIT margin of 28% for the first quarter of the 2023-2024 financial year. This growth trajectory aligns with the company's full-year growth rate guidance, reinforcing its standing as a leader in the global healthcare sector.

Advertisment

Chronic Care Businesses Drive Growth

The company's Chronic Care businesses, including Ostomy Care and Continence Care, delivered a strong performance with an 8% growth. This growth was driven by a focus on patient-centric solutions and a commitment to continuous innovation.

The new male intermittent catheter, Luja, received positive feedback from healthcare professionals and patients alike. Luja is designed with Micro-hole Zone Technology, ensuring a comfortable and efficient solution for those in need.

Advertisment

Successful Acquisition and New Product Launches

Coloplast's recent acquisition of Kerecis, a company specializing in tissue regeneration, contributed significantly to the reported revenue growth. Kerecis saw an underlying growth of around 35%, highlighting the strategic success of the acquisition.

The company also announced the launch of two new products: Biatain Silicone Fit for pressure injury prevention and wound management, and Peristeen Light for individuals with bowel disorders. These launches underscore Coloplast's commitment to addressing unmet patient needs and driving future growth.

Advertisment

Maintaining Momentum Despite Challenges

Despite negative currency movements, Coloplast maintains its 8% organic growth expectation for the full year. The company projects Kerecis to contribute four percentage points to group revenue growth, further solidifying its position in the market.

The reported EBIT margin before special items is still expected to be 27-28%. This outlook is underpinned by the company's strategic focus on product innovation, operational efficiency, and market expansion.

As Coloplast looks ahead, it remains dedicated to improving the lives of people with intimate healthcare needs. With a strong pipeline of new products and a commitment to delivering sustainable growth, the company is well-positioned to continue making a positive impact in the global healthcare sector.

In conclusion, Coloplast's Q1 2023-2024 results highlight the company's enduring commitment to delivering innovative healthcare solutions while maintaining strong financial performance. Despite challenges such as negative currency movements, Coloplast continues to drive growth through strategic acquisitions and new product launches. With its sights set on the future, the company remains dedicated to improving the lives of people with intimate healthcare needs.