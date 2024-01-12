en English
Colombia

UN Security Council’s Crucial Evaluation of Peace Agreement in Colombia

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:16 am EST
Stepping onto the soil of Colombia, the representatives of the 15 member states of the UN Security Council stand prepared to evaluate the ongoing implementation of the peace agreement. A nation with a history steeped in internal conflict and unrest, Colombia’s journey towards a lasting peace is a matter of international interest and concern. The visit by these esteemed representatives signifies global support in the country’s path towards justice, with the evaluation serving as a crucial step in determining the efficacy of the peace agreement and ensuring Colombia’s adherence to its obligations.

Stakeholders in the Path to Justice

The peace agreement in Colombia is a multifaceted issue, with various stakeholders involved in its progress. The government, armed groups, and the international community play vital roles in the process, each with a unique perspective and set of responsibilities. The success of the agreement relies heavily on the cooperation and commitment of these entities, reflecting the complexity of the endeavour.

Challenges and Progress

Despite the significant strides made since the peace agreement’s inception, Colombia continues to grapple with challenges. Recent killings of ex-combatants and social leaders have cast a shadow over the nation’s journey towards peace, highlighting the need for improved security and dialogue initiatives. However, alongside these hurdles, there has been noteworthy progress in land acquisition and formalization, integral to the nation’s comprehensive rural reform.

Role of Transitional Justice

The Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), tasked with investigating and prosecuting crimes committed during the conflict, plays a pivotal role in Colombia’s peace process. Through its efforts, the JEP contributes to the creation of a stable and just society, marking a significant advancement in Colombia’s quest for justice.

In light of the UN Security Council’s visit, Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Álvaro Leyva, emphasized the necessity of learning from past mistakes and adhering to established norms. His words echo the sentiments of a nation committed to peace, eager to fulfill its obligations and foster a society rooted in justice and equality.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

