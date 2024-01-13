en English
Business

Soma Gold Corp. Ascends to OTCQX Best Market, Amplifying Investor Confidence

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:52 am EST
Soma Gold Corp. Ascends to OTCQX Best Market, Amplifying Investor Confidence

Soma Gold Corp., a gold production and exploration specialist, has made a significant move by graduating to the OTCQX Best Market from the OTCQB Venture Market. The company, now trading under the ticker ‘SMAGF’, has thereby increased its accessibility to U.S. investors. With current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes available on the OTC Markets website, Soma Gold Corp. aligns with the OTCQX Market’s intent of catering to established, investor-centric U.S. and international firms that adhere to high financial standards and good corporate governance.

Transparency and Investor Confidence

The move to the OTCQX Market underscores Soma Gold Corp.’s commitment to transparency and boosting investor confidence. Executive Chairman Geoff Hampson articulated that this milestone echoes the company’s dedication to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance and financial reporting. He asserted that these factors would bolster their standing as a reliable investment.

Soma Gold Corp.’s Operations

With ownership of the El Bagre mine in Antioquia, Colombia, Soma Gold Corp. is on a steady production trajectory. It aims to produce 45,000 ounces of gold annually, starting in 2024. In addition to the El Bagre mine, the company possesses a mill on its property and another poised to recommence operations. A fully funded program is in place to extend the mine’s life through resource expansion.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc., the operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, plays a pivotal role in providing market infrastructure through OTC Link ATSs. The group’s commitment to creating informed and efficient markets resonates well with Soma Gold Corp.’s upgrade to the OTCQX Best Market.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

