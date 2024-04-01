Shakira Critiques 'Barbie' Movie for Emasculation, Advocates Gender Complementarity

Shakira recently shared her thoughts on the 'Barbie' movie in a candid interview with Allure, sparking a wave of discussions about gender roles and empowerment in modern cinema. According to the pop icon, while the film was praised for its ultra-feminist message, it failed to resonate with her and her sons, who found it emasculating. Shakira's comments underline a broader debate about the balance between empowering women and preserving men's roles in society.

The Heart of the Critique

During the interview, Shakira did not hold back on her critique of the 'Barbie' movie. "My sons absolutely hated it. They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent," she was quoted as saying. Her main grievance with the film lies in its approach to female empowerment, which she feels comes at the expense of men's empowerment. Shakira is raising two boys and stresses the importance of them feeling powerful while respecting women. She advocates for a pop culture that empowers women without diminishing men's ability to protect and provide.

Shakira's Vision for Gender Roles

Shakira's views on gender roles are clear. She believes in complementarity between men and women, stating, "We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost." For Shakira, empowering women should not involve losing their essence or femininity, nor should it prevent men from fulfilling their societal roles. Her comments reflect a desire for a society where both genders can feel empowered without infringing on each other's space. This nuanced take on gender empowerment and roles challenges the prevailing narratives in some circles of pop culture.

Broader Implications and Discussions

The singer's comments have ignited a discussion on the representation of gender roles in media and the impact of such narratives on young audiences. Shakira, a global superstar, wields significant influence, and her critique of the 'Barbie' movie highlights the complexity of addressing gender issues in entertainment. As conversations around gender continue to evolve, Shakira's perspective adds a valuable voice to the discourse, advocating for a balanced approach to empowerment that respects and celebrates the roles of both men and women in society.