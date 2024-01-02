en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Targets Antioquia, Colombia for Gold Consolidation

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Targets Antioquia, Colombia for Gold Consolidation

Quimbaya Gold Inc. has set its sights on two promising mining projects in Antioquia, Colombia: the Tahami Project and the Maitamac Project. These acquisitions are part of the company’s goal to consolidate gold reserves in this mineral-rich region. CEO Alexandre P. Boivin is leading Quimbaya’s responsible mining approach as they aim to add these prospective locations to their portfolio.

Exploring Gold-Rich Territories

The Tahami Project, nestled 158 kilometers northeast of Medellin, sits in a golden cradle with a history of gold production spanning over 150 years. It covers an area of 622 Ha, with additional mining applications broadening its scope to approximately 2,494.4 Ha. The project is in close proximity to the Segovia mines, a property belonging to Aris Mining.

The Maitamac Project, on the other hand, is 45 km southwest of Medellin. This expansive project spans over 26,102 Ha in regions renowned for historical gold and silver artisanal mining. Both projects, despite minimal exploration, show considerable potential for gold, silver, and copper mineralization.

A Responsible Approach to Mining

Quimbaya, under the watchful eye of CEO Alexandre P. Boivin, is committed to a responsible mining approach. The company’s strategy includes the consolidation of gold reserves in Antioquia, Colombia, and these projects are expected to complement the existing Berrio Project.

The transactions for these projects are classified as “related party transactions.” However, they are exempt from certain formal valuation requirements and do not require minority shareholder approval. Post-transaction, Boivin directly and indirectly holds roughly 33.44% of Quimbaya’s issued and outstanding common shares.

Looking Ahead with Caution

While these acquisitions hold promise, the company cautions that forward-looking statements about the transactions and their potential outcomes involve assumptions and risks. As such, actual results may differ. Despite the uncertainties, Quimbaya’s focus remains on exploring and acquiring mining properties in Colombia, with the ultimate goal of consolidating gold reserves.

0
Business Colombia
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tribunal Ruling Shakes Ground on Benami Transactions

By Rafia Tasleem

Vedanta Ltd and GACL Sign MoU to Explore Joint Business Opportunities

By Dil Bar Irshad

BHP Group Sees Significant Trading Activity in Options Market Amid Expansion

By Geeta Pillai

SEC Philippines Launches Special Audit on Seedin Technology Inc.

By BNN Correspondents

SPATCO Energy Solutions Acquires Stanton Electric: A Strategic Leap in ...
@Business · 53 seconds
SPATCO Energy Solutions Acquires Stanton Electric: A Strategic Leap in ...
heart comment 0
Atlanta Fed Downgrades US Q4 2023 GDP Growth Forecast

By Saboor Bayat

Atlanta Fed Downgrades US Q4 2023 GDP Growth Forecast
Bearish Sentiment Surges Among PepsiCo Traders

By Bijay Laxmi

Bearish Sentiment Surges Among PepsiCo Traders
Electricity Outage Sparks Peaceful Protest in Lokoja, Nigeria

By Olalekan Adigun

Electricity Outage Sparks Peaceful Protest in Lokoja, Nigeria
WW International Inc Faces Dwindling Stock Prices Amidst Declining Sales

By Safak Costu

WW International Inc Faces Dwindling Stock Prices Amidst Declining Sales
Latest Headlines
World News
Manchester United in Negotiations for Jadon Sancho's Return
11 seconds
Manchester United in Negotiations for Jadon Sancho's Return
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
37 seconds
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Kansas State to conclude Nonconference Games with Faceoff against Chicago State
40 seconds
Kansas State to conclude Nonconference Games with Faceoff against Chicago State
Major League Wrestling Announces Return to Tampa with 'WAR CHAMBER'
41 seconds
Major League Wrestling Announces Return to Tampa with 'WAR CHAMBER'
Aprinox Users Face Higher Risk of Hyponatremia, Study Suggests
53 seconds
Aprinox Users Face Higher Risk of Hyponatremia, Study Suggests
Michigan and Washington Triumph in CFP Semifinals: Set for Championship Showdown
54 seconds
Michigan and Washington Triumph in CFP Semifinals: Set for Championship Showdown
Kano State Governor Refutes Rumors of SSG's Dismissal
57 seconds
Kano State Governor Refutes Rumors of SSG's Dismissal
Comprehensive Coverage: Kildare Live and the Leinster Leader Keep Locals Informed
1 min
Comprehensive Coverage: Kildare Live and the Leinster Leader Keep Locals Informed
Rishi Sunak's Uphill Battle Ahead of UK General Election
1 min
Rishi Sunak's Uphill Battle Ahead of UK General Election
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
37 seconds
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
4 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
37 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content
3 hours
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app