Quimbaya Gold Inc. Targets Antioquia, Colombia for Gold Consolidation

Quimbaya Gold Inc. has set its sights on two promising mining projects in Antioquia, Colombia: the Tahami Project and the Maitamac Project. These acquisitions are part of the company’s goal to consolidate gold reserves in this mineral-rich region. CEO Alexandre P. Boivin is leading Quimbaya’s responsible mining approach as they aim to add these prospective locations to their portfolio.

Exploring Gold-Rich Territories

The Tahami Project, nestled 158 kilometers northeast of Medellin, sits in a golden cradle with a history of gold production spanning over 150 years. It covers an area of 622 Ha, with additional mining applications broadening its scope to approximately 2,494.4 Ha. The project is in close proximity to the Segovia mines, a property belonging to Aris Mining.

The Maitamac Project, on the other hand, is 45 km southwest of Medellin. This expansive project spans over 26,102 Ha in regions renowned for historical gold and silver artisanal mining. Both projects, despite minimal exploration, show considerable potential for gold, silver, and copper mineralization.

A Responsible Approach to Mining

Quimbaya, under the watchful eye of CEO Alexandre P. Boivin, is committed to a responsible mining approach. The company’s strategy includes the consolidation of gold reserves in Antioquia, Colombia, and these projects are expected to complement the existing Berrio Project.

The transactions for these projects are classified as “related party transactions.” However, they are exempt from certain formal valuation requirements and do not require minority shareholder approval. Post-transaction, Boivin directly and indirectly holds roughly 33.44% of Quimbaya’s issued and outstanding common shares.

Looking Ahead with Caution

While these acquisitions hold promise, the company cautions that forward-looking statements about the transactions and their potential outcomes involve assumptions and risks. As such, actual results may differ. Despite the uncertainties, Quimbaya’s focus remains on exploring and acquiring mining properties in Colombia, with the ultimate goal of consolidating gold reserves.