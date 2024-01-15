Pope Francis Offers Condolences & Prayers for Colombia Landslide Victims

In a heartfelt response to the devastating landslide in the Chocó department of Colombia, Pope Francis has expressed deep sorrow for the victims and their families. Through Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, the Holy Father extended his fervent prayers and spiritual support, connecting with the grief-stricken populace from afar.

The Tragedy Unfolds in Chocó

The landslide, prompted by intense rainfall, resulted in numerous fatalities and widespread material damage. With a death toll rising to 34 and at least 35 injured individuals rushed to the hospital, the catastrophe echoed pain and loss. The tragedy was further compounded by the missing persons, intensifying the urgency of the rescue operations.

Expressions of Condolence and Support

President Gustavo Petro and Pope Francis both offered condolences to the victims’ families, alongside prayers from the Vatican. In a move that highlighted his spiritual proximity to the victims, Pope Francis called upon the Holy Virgin Mary to intercede before her son Jesus Christ for all those affected by the disaster. The Holy Father also imparted the comforting Apostolic Blessing, an emblem of his spiritual closeness.

The Aftermath and Ongoing Efforts

Rescue operations continue in the aftermath of the landslide, with concerted efforts to locate seven still missing individuals. A collective of more than 200 people are involved in the search, battling against the odds and the weather. Meteorologists have warned of heavy rains in several departments bordering the Pacific, increasing the risk of further landslides. Amidst the challenging circumstances, Pope Francis and President Petro have pledged their unwavering support to the affected areas.