en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Colombia

Pope Francis Offers Condolences & Prayers for Colombia Landslide Victims

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
Pope Francis Offers Condolences & Prayers for Colombia Landslide Victims

In a heartfelt response to the devastating landslide in the Chocó department of Colombia, Pope Francis has expressed deep sorrow for the victims and their families. Through Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, the Holy Father extended his fervent prayers and spiritual support, connecting with the grief-stricken populace from afar.

The Tragedy Unfolds in Chocó

The landslide, prompted by intense rainfall, resulted in numerous fatalities and widespread material damage. With a death toll rising to 34 and at least 35 injured individuals rushed to the hospital, the catastrophe echoed pain and loss. The tragedy was further compounded by the missing persons, intensifying the urgency of the rescue operations.

Expressions of Condolence and Support

President Gustavo Petro and Pope Francis both offered condolences to the victims’ families, alongside prayers from the Vatican. In a move that highlighted his spiritual proximity to the victims, Pope Francis called upon the Holy Virgin Mary to intercede before her son Jesus Christ for all those affected by the disaster. The Holy Father also imparted the comforting Apostolic Blessing, an emblem of his spiritual closeness.

The Aftermath and Ongoing Efforts

Rescue operations continue in the aftermath of the landslide, with concerted efforts to locate seven still missing individuals. A collective of more than 200 people are involved in the search, battling against the odds and the weather. Meteorologists have warned of heavy rains in several departments bordering the Pacific, increasing the risk of further landslides. Amidst the challenging circumstances, Pope Francis and President Petro have pledged their unwavering support to the affected areas.

0
Colombia Disaster
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Colombia

See more
20 mins ago
Colombian Man Arraigned for Alleged Murder of Ex-Partner in Malta
On a recent Sunday, the streets of Sliema, Malta, echoed with a tale of tragedy. A 43-year-old Colombian man, Fabian Eliuth Garcia, was arraigned in a local court, charged with the alleged murder of his former partner, Sandra Ramirez. Despite pleading not guilty, Garcia had earlier turned himself into the police, confessing to the crime
Colombian Man Arraigned for Alleged Murder of Ex-Partner in Malta
NTSB Probes Brightline Train Crashes; Global News Roundup
1 day ago
NTSB Probes Brightline Train Crashes; Global News Roundup
Colombia Landslide: Rising Death Toll, Ongoing Rescue Efforts Continue
1 day ago
Colombia Landslide: Rising Death Toll, Ongoing Rescue Efforts Continue
Sofia Vergara Opens Up on Public Divorce, Shines Light on Privacy
14 hours ago
Sofia Vergara Opens Up on Public Divorce, Shines Light on Privacy
Beloved Colombian Woman Sandra Ramirez Brutally Murdered in Sliema
1 day ago
Beloved Colombian Woman Sandra Ramirez Brutally Murdered in Sliema
President Petro's Visit Awaited as Chocó Mourns Over 30 Lives Lost in Landslide
1 day ago
President Petro's Visit Awaited as Chocó Mourns Over 30 Lives Lost in Landslide
Latest Headlines
World News
Shane Lowry Eyes Promising 2024 on PGA Tour After 'Average' Year
9 seconds
Shane Lowry Eyes Promising 2024 on PGA Tour After 'Average' Year
Malik Hall's Turnaround: From Zero to Hero for Michigan State Basketball
47 seconds
Malik Hall's Turnaround: From Zero to Hero for Michigan State Basketball
Imran Khan's Bail Amidst Tensions Stirs Pakistan's Political Landscape
47 seconds
Imran Khan's Bail Amidst Tensions Stirs Pakistan's Political Landscape
Jack Draper: A Bold Statement on and off the Court at the Australian Open
52 seconds
Jack Draper: A Bold Statement on and off the Court at the Australian Open
GWL-Voices Highlights Gender Disparity in UN Leadership
1 min
GWL-Voices Highlights Gender Disparity in UN Leadership
Northern Ireland's Leaders Convene in Crucial Talks: Devolution and Major Industrial Action on Horizon
1 min
Northern Ireland's Leaders Convene in Crucial Talks: Devolution and Major Industrial Action on Horizon
Naomi Osaka Returns to Court at Australian Open 2024: Faces Caroline Garcia in the First Round
2 mins
Naomi Osaka Returns to Court at Australian Open 2024: Faces Caroline Garcia in the First Round
Papua New Guinea's Capital Engulfed in Unrest: A Thorough Report
2 mins
Papua New Guinea's Capital Engulfed in Unrest: A Thorough Report
Do Not Consume Notice Revoked for Mulranny Water Supply: Water Now Safe
2 mins
Do Not Consume Notice Revoked for Mulranny Water Supply: Water Now Safe
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
3 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
4 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
17 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
22 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
45 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app